Cork City sign Galway striker Ruairí Keating

Former Finn Harps and Sligo attacker scored nine goals last season
Ruairí Keating in action for Galway against Cork City. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

CORK City FC have signed Ruairi Keating from Galway United.

The 26-year-old scored nine league goals for John Caulfield's Galway last season, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was delighted to put pen to paper with the Rebel Army: “I am delighted to be here; it is a great opportunity. 

"Obviously, last year, I was in this league as well with Galway, and I saw how well Cork City did and what Colin is trying to build here. That is exactly what I am after and I just cannot wait to get going. 

“We had some good battles last year and I really enjoyed those games, especially playing at Turner’s Cross. There is a great group of players at the club. There are a lot of young players that are only going to get better, and Colin is adding a bit of experience to go with that and I think that will be a great match. 

“The aim has to be promotion. Hopefully we can do that by winning the league as opposed to going through the play-offs, as they are always tricky. I’m here to score goals and hopefully we can get ourselves promoted back to the Premier Division.” 

New Cork City striker Ruairí Keating.

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the arrival of the striker, who has played for Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, as well as having a number of seasons in England: “It is great to have got the deal done with Ruairí. 

"He had a very good season last year at Galway and he will really add to our attacking options for next season. He will add goals to the team, as well as experience. That is what we needed, so is good to add that to the side.”

