Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper Sean Barron happy to sign back with the club for another season

AS Cobh Ramblers prepare for the 2022 League Of Ireland First Division campaign, Sean Barron has signed back up with the St Colman’s Park club.

Barron is one of the best keepers in the First Division and has been a mainstay in the Ramblers goalkeeper position, since joining from Munster Senior League side Avondale United in July of 2020.

During his time at Avondale, Barron played a key role in their 2019 FAI Intermediate Cup success, when they defeated Leinster Senior League kingpins Crumlin United in the final at the Aviva Stadium, with former Cork City attacker Mark O’Sullivan scoring the winner in that decider.

2022 will be Barron’s third campaign with Cobh.

He has also played in the past for Cork City and Waterford United, while also featuring in GAA for the Waterford Senior Footballers.

With Waterford FC relegated to the First Division season for next season, there will be a strong Munster presence in the second tier of Irish football.

Therefore Cobh will have a number of Munster derby clashes to look forward to against the likes of Cork City, Treaty United and Waterford in 2022.

Ramblers are currently in preparation mode for the 2022 League Of Ireland season, as Darren Murphy will seek to build on the progress gained in the final few games of 2021 and hopefully guide Cobh to an improved campaign forthcoming.

Murphy, along with his coaching staff, will be determined to have an improved season in 2022, on the 100th anniversary for Ramblers.

“We came in to help the club and the players”, Ramblers boss Murphy said recently.

“We will keep continuing to help these players succeed. We want this club to succeed and we’ll give it our all. At every training session and at every match.

“This is football. Once the club is going in the right direction then that’s the main goal.”

The new campaign is due to start earlier next season around mid February, so Murphy will be hoping that his side can hit the ground running when the action commences One player that will be moving on for the forthcoming season is Lee Devitt, who has signed for Treaty United.

Devitt was with Ramblers for the last two seasons and was one of the clubs most consistent performers over that time.

Meanwhile, Ramblers have announced details of their membership and season ticket options for supporters ahead of the 2022 League of Ireland season, their 100th anniversary year.

The club are offering Co-Op membership at a special centenary year price of just €20.22 per person, to get as many members onboard for what will be a special year of events.

Full details of all membership and season ticket options can be found on the Cobh Ramblers website and social media pages.