Boherbue blast past Ballyvaughan into Munster Junior Football semi-final

Boherbue 2-15 Ballyvaughan 0-1

BOHERBUE are through to the AIB Munster Junior Club Football semi-finals thanks to a facile 20-point victory over Clare side Ballyvaughan at Cusack Park Ennis on Saturday.

They will meet Kerry club Gneeveguilla at the penultimate stages of the competition in a fortnight’s time. Powered by full-forward Jerry O’Connor, Boherbue proved way too strong for their opponents on the day, who were ravaged by injuries and only had seventeen players to choose from for the game.

Nevertheless, Boherbue were impressive throughout, blending a quick passing game with an ability to take chances in attack and score at will. On a bitterly cold day in front of a paltry crowd, the newly crowned Cork champions opened their account 25 seconds in, with a Jerry O’Connor point from play.

Three minutes later Ballyvaughan equalised from a Jonah Culligan 20-metre free after his team-mate Donnachadh Mahon was fouled in possession. Boherbue went on kick five more points before the first water-break through corner-forward Liam Moynihan, centre-forward Adrian Murphy and a further three by Jerry O’Connor.

Boherbue's Adrian Murphy celebrates his goal in the second half. Picture: Eamon Ward

In the second quarter, the winners spurned goal chances as O’Connor blazed wide of the posts on eighteen. Kevin Cremin did likewise a minute later and two minutes before the break CJ O’Sullivan’s goal attempt sailed to the left of the post and wide. As things stood, Boherbue held a merited 1-9 to 0-1 lead at the half-time whistle.

Following the break, Adrian Murphy had the first score of the new half when his right-footed effort sailed between the posts, three minutes in. O’Connor’s two frees booked-ended a Liam Moynihan effort from play and at the second water-break, the score-board read 1-13 to 0-1 in favour of the North Cork outfit.

Despite being outclassed, outplayed and outscored Ballyvaughan never gave up on a day they will want to forget. In the final quarter, Boherbue lost their talisman O’Connor with an injury but his absence for the last eight minutes or so of the game made little or no difference.

Perhaps his free-taking abilities were missed though as the Cork team were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute when Bryan Herlihy was fouled in front of goal. John Corkery’s shot was saved by Ballyvaughan goalkeeper Damien McNamara and when the rebound was presented to Corkery he was denied by McNamara once more.

Boherbue did finish on a high though as Adrian Murphy found the back of the net on the hour, following a fine hand pass by his colleague, midfielder Gerry O’Sullivan.

Scorers for Boherbue: J O’Connor 1-9 (0-4 f), A Murphy 1-3, L Moynihan 1-3, D O’Sullivan 0-1.

Ballyvaughan: J Culligan 0-1 f.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, M O’Gorman; D Buckley, K Cremin, D O’Keeffe; P Daly, G O’Sullivan; Andrew O’Connor, A Murphy (c), CJ O’Sullivan; Alan O’Connor, J O’Connor, L Moynihan.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for P Daly (29), M Murphy for M O’Gorman (h-t), J Corkery for Alan O’Connor (h/t), B Herlihy for Andrew O’Connor (42), R Moynihan for J O’Connor (inj 52).

BALLYVAUGHAN: D McNamara; J Flanagan, M Walsh, A Walsh; N Walsh, P Queally, P Kyne; J Howard, C Walsh (c); L Mahon, M Howard, S Flanagan; J Culligan, D Mahon, I Queally.

Subs: I Woods for D Mahon (28), D Mahon for M Howard (37), M Howard for S Flanagan (45), S Casserley for I Woods (58).

Referee: E Moran (Kerry).