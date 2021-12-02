Revealed: Reardens Cork Senior Camogie All-Star 15

IN a year when we had new county champions for the third time in a row and a season when city division side Seandún won the senior championship for the first time, represented by six clubs; Brian Dillons, Blackrock, St Vincent's, Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown and Nemo Rangers, it's time to select the Reardens senior camogie club team of the year.

With my Echo colleague Mary Newman, these are the 15 we finally selected. Congratulations to all and indeed to all players that partook in this year’s championship.

The Reardens All-Star presentation night was due to take place on Tuesday, December 7, but due to Covid will now take place in the new year.

GOALKEEPER

CAOIMHE BUCKLEY (Inniscarra): Saved three penalties across the quarter-final (2) and final, showed good decision-making and is a fine shot-stopper. Was strong throughout as Inniscarra reached the league and championship finals. Tested in several games, Caoimhe stood firm under pressure and played with confidence.

DEFENDERS

COURTNEY O’KEEFFE (Seandún): Part of a very strong defensive Seandún unit. Brilliant in the full-back line, typically in the corner. Held Inniscarra goalless in the final after they had struck eleven goals coming into the final. A tight marking, teak-tough defender.

CAROL RYAN (Seandún): Alternating between the full- and half-back line, Carol Ryan was consistently effective. None more so than in the final against a second-half Inniscarra onslaught. Throughout the season, Carol Ryan was not found wanting, hugely dependable.

NIAMH O'LEARY (Seandún): Played a pivotal role at centre-back during the season. Strong under the dropping ball and has a good hand. Always patient and got many vital flicks and touches in. Breaks out well and offloads to teammates left and right. Player of the match in the county final.

HANNAH LOONEY (Killeagh): Played a starring attacking defensive role for Killeagh before work commitments took her to New York ahead of Killeagh’s quarter-final. Her absence was too much for her clubmates to absorb and they exited the championship.

MEABH CAHALANE (St Finbarr's): A disappointing exit for St. Finbarr's at the semi-final stage but Meabh had a consistent season for her club. A tight marking versatile defender very effective at breaking out and launching attacks.

MIDFIELD

KATELYN HICKEY (Seandún): Worked extremely hard all year around the middle of the park. Won a considerable amount of ball using it intelligently. Had a hectic schedule between club camogie and football in addition to her divisional commitments yet gave 100% in every game. Played a leadership role.

KATIE O’MAHONY (Inniscarra): The consistency of this player who plays with her heart on her sleeve is admirable. A phenomenal engine and a player who doesn’t just perform when things are going Inniscarra’s way.

When the going gets tough she becomes a real leader. Inniscarra reached both the league and championship finals. Katie had a good final, but it wasn’t enough to take the title on the day.

FORWARDS

AILEEN SHEEHAN (Inniscarra): A brilliant season for the scoring ace. Top scorer for Inniscarra alongside Joanne Casey, the duo tormented defences with the West Cork side hitting eleven goals in reaching the final. Played that bit deeper in the final which suited Seandún as it minimised her goal threat.

AMY O'CONNOR (Seandún): At times, with even the minimum of possession, Amy’s goal-scoring prowess swung games in Seandun’s favour. She scored the only goal of the game in the semi-final and her two goals in the final, her second in particular as Inniscarra were staging a comeback, sealed Seandun’s victory.

LAUREN HOMAN (Seandún): Lauren had a tremendous season. Was at the forefront in what was an excellent season for her. There is little doubt that the energetic forward’s inspirational play and point-scoring led the path to Seandun’s first senior county title. An excellent captain.

KATELYN SHEEHAN (Sarsfields): An excellent year for the young Sarsfields corner-forward. Very stylish, capable of picking off lovely points from difficult angles. Takes on a leadership role up front. Scored in every game, the highlight being nine points from play in their fourth-round win over Ballygarvan. A deserving addition.

TARA SHEEHAN (Enniskeane):

With Enniskeane making their senior championship debut, Tara showed no signs of being overawed in their debut clash with Douglas, causing havoc for their defence, hitting seven points from play.

Reardens Camogie All-Stars:

Caoimhe Buckley (Inniscarra); Courtney O’Keeffe (Seandún), Carol Ryan (Seandún), Niamh O Leary (Seandún); Hannah Looney (Killeagh), Lauren Callanan (Glen Rovers), Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarr's); Katelyn Hickey (Seandún), Katie O’Mahony (Inniscarra); Aileen Sheehan (Inniscarra), Joanne Casey (Inniscarra), Amy O'Connor (Seandún), Lauren Homan (Seandún), Katelyn Sheehan (Sarsfields), Tara Sheehan (Enniskeane).