Holders Rockmount will face the winners of Cobh Wanderers and Everton in the Munster senior cup

THE winners of the last 16 tie between Riverstown or Midleton will face Cork City in the 2021/21 Munster Senior Cup quarter final.

Midleton are no strangers to City with the teams having faced each twice in the last three years in the competition.

Midleton occupy second position in the Munster Senior League and would provide tough opposition for City were the Magpies to progress from to the last-eight of the competition.

However, Riverstown are currently top of the MSL second division and will be hoping they can be the ones to face City.

The competition gives Colin Healy a chance to win his first silverware as a manager, with the quarter-final ties due to be played before the 2022 League of Ireland season.

The competition will be good preparation for a City side looking for a positive campaign next year.

It’s is often the case that City use this competition to give some of their fringe players an opportunity in the first-team but no matter what side Healy deciders they play throughout the tournament, they will be still one of the favourites to add to their already impressive tally of 19 triumphs in the competition.

Whoever progresses from the tie will have an away trip against the winners of Treaty United v Waterford in the semi-final of the competition.

Rockmount captain Kenneth Hoey with his father and the Munster Senior Cup after their win over Cork City.

The tie will be a historic one, with Treaty competing in the MSC for the first time, and with two of the sides regarded as one of the strongest teams in next seasons First Division, it will be seen as the tie of the round.

Holders Rockmount, who defeated City in last season’s final were handed a home draw against the winners of the the last-16 tie between Everton and Cobh Wanderers.

The North Cork side progressed to this stage after defeating Carrigaline United on penalties in the previous round.

Rockmount are currently top of the MSL with a 100 percent record having won all of their nine league fixtures and they will be confident about retaining their status as champions.

Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy will be wary of the challenge his team face.

Ramblers have been dealt a tricky away fixture against either Bandon or Avondale.

Much like Healy, Murphy will see this as a golden opportunity to win his first silverware as a manager and use the competition as a warm-up to the season ahead.

Ramblers have won the competition on five separate occasions with their last coming back in 2016.

The quarter Finals on/before w/e of 5/6th Feb 2022.

1. Rockmount vs Everton/Cobh Wanderers; 2. Treaty United vs Waterford ;3. Cork City vs Riverstown/Midleton ;4. Bandon/Avondale vs Cobh Ramblers

Semi-Finals 1 vs 4 2 vs 3