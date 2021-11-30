Chalk it down... Eoin Murphy is thriving since move to Rockmount

MAKING his mother proud is Eóin Murphy’s motivation as he continues to thrive, having recently made the Irish amateur squad.

The 22-year-old Gauranabraher man was one of five Rockmount players selected for Gerry Davies’ side, along with Brendan O’Connell, Nathan Broderick, Adam Crowley and Luke Casey. Apart from O’Connell, who already has 68 caps, it’s a first for the four lads.

For Murphy, representing his country at this level is a dream come true.

“I was absolutely delighted to be called up to the Irish squad this week, this means a lot to me,” said Murphy. "For anyone that knows me, I am very passionate about soccer and my love for the game has got me where I am today.

"Making the Irish squad was a huge ambition of mine to make my dad, my mam who passed away and family proud and I cannot wait to get started.”

The pacy winger who is described by his teammate O’Connell as a naturally skillful player with huge potential will join up with the squad in Dublin next weekend ahead of their first game on December 8 against the Irish colleges, which will be a proud moment for Murphy and his family.

“We will train in Dublin on Saturday ahead of our game against the Irish colleges the following Wednesday on Home Farm grounds. To get the opportunity to put on that green jersey will be a massive occasion for me and my family.

"To be part of the squad with four of my Rockmount teammates also makes it extra special especially with two great friends I grew up with, in Adam and Nathan."

The Murphy family, or more commonly known as the 'Chalky' family, after his father's nickname, are synonymous with Cork soccer. Eóin, although still only 22, is widely known not just for his talent but because he’s not shy with a few words, on or off the pitch.

“I suppose I’m not the quietest on the pitch," laughs Murphy. People will know I’m a small bit mad on the pitch but that’s part of my game really.

I suppose growing up and still watching videos of my idol Gazza has made me passionate about the game and I think that’s very evident every time I play.”

Murphy’s father Ray is a well-known referee in Cork while brother Cian played League of Ireland this season with Cobh and sister Robyn lines out for Wilton United. Soccer has been in their blood which stems from their grandfather John, who was heavily involved with Maymount and St Mary’s.

He started with College Corinthians before moving house to Mallow and after three years of commuting back and forth to continue with Corinthians, he decided to play with Mallow. All clubs gave him the foundation he needed to make the next step to youth level.

“I enjoyed all my schoolboys playing with Corinthians. Even when my family moved to Mallow I continued to play with them which I was always thankful to my dad for all the travelling he did in getting me there.

"I eventually joined Mallow and enjoyed a few years there before I moved to Leeside and won national and Munster cups, which was a fantastic experience.

“I scored 41 goals that season so it was probably one of my best seasons and most enjoyable seasons in soccer without a doubt. From here I went and played League of Ireland with Cobh U19s and I loved playing under Ethan McCarthy.

"My dad then took over St Mary’s in the MSL so I made the move there and won a First Division league title. Following this I made the move to Rockmount, a move I believe was the best decision I made.

Rockmount player Eóin Murphy with his father Ray at Turner's Cross after winning the Munster Senior Cup.

“I joined Rockmount in 2019 and I'm loving every minute of it. It's probably one of the best moves I made in football. I love it out there because the lads are great and while we train hard, we still have a good craic which is important.

“This year Eddie Kenny and Ethan McCarthy set targets and standards and everyone is on board with it and it’s working great. It has been going very well with us having won nine out of nine in the league and doing well in most cups.

"We only lost one game out of 22 so far in all competitions and that was on penalties to Corinthians in the Keane Cup final.

“The squad we have this season is extremely good. We have about 20, 25 good players who want to play and train hard and that’s what it’s about.

"Having good numbers like this makes training competitive which then translates into the pitch on match day. Any fella on the lad is equally as good as anyone on the starting XI and that’s what makes us work hard and what will hopefully be key for success this season.

Uniss Kargbo, Cork City FC, tackles Eoin Murphy, Rockmount. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Our aim for the season is to win trophies definitely but it’s early days yet and we have won nothing so we have to prove we are good enough as there’s still a long way to go and nothing can be won before Christmas.”

An ambition to play senior League of Ireland, Murphy hopes he will get that opportunity in the not too distant future but for now, his focus is with Rockmount and fulfilling his dream of lining out for his country in just over a week.