Irwin inspires Erin's Own to U16 Premier 2 hurling title

Erin's Own 1-21

Aghada 2-16

After extra-time

The bragging rights in East Cork went the way of Erin's Own in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 U16 HC final at Bishopstown.

Aghada looked like they had it won, but a late point from Shane Irwin for their opponents saw it level at the end of the 60 minutes.

In fairness to Erin's Own, it was fitting they levelled it as they didn't deserve to be behind at the end of normal time in a superb game.

Irwin was one of a number of quality displays for them along with the likes of Peter O'Shea, Matt O'Riordan, and Brian Nolan.

For Aghada it was heartache for the second week in a row, having lost the football decider last week, with Oscar Slye, Tomás Condon, and Fionn O'Connor in top form for them.

Irwin put his side in front, with Slye equalising before Aghada went in front when O'Connor raised a green flag straight from a long distance free. But Erin's Own hit back and a point from O'Riordan helped them back to level terms before Slye scored just before the water break to restore Aghada's lead.

Three from Irwin saw Erin's Own get a grip on the game and with 24 minutes gone they led 0-9 to 1-2.

But a late point from O'Connor helped reduce that lead to two at half-time 1-5 to 0-10.

Zach Hyland, Erin's Own, in a tussle for possession with Aghada's Stephen O'Shea. Picture: Jim Coughlan

A great goal from Tomás Condon, along with points from O'Connor and Samuel O'Driscoll put Aghada back in front, but again Erin's Own responded in style, with three from O'Riordan helping to restore their lead, 0-16 to 2-8 at the water break.

Aghada replied with white flags from O'Connor, Slye, and James Hurley to retake the lead before that late point from Irwin took it to extra-time.

A goal from Irwin turned the tie in this side's favour and by half-time, in extra-time, they were a point up, with Slye keeping his side in touch with three frees.

Two from O'Riordan put three between the sides and Finn O'Brien got their last score to secure their win after a top-quality decider.

Scorers for Erin's Own: S Irwin 1-6, M O'Riordan 0-8 (8f), F O'Brien 0-3, C Collins 0-2, P O'Shea, B Nolan 0-1 each.

Aghada: F O'Connor 1-3 (1f), O Slye 0-7 (7f), T Condon 1-2, J Motherway, S O'Driscoll, J Hurley, N Devoy 0-1 each.

ERIN'S OWN: T Connell; S O'Mahony, C Dunphy, Z Hyland; S Hennessy, P O'Shea, D Collins; B Cullinane, B Nolan; F O'Brien, M O'Riordan, D Pierce; G Cotterill, S Irwin, R O'Connell.

Subs: DJ Savage for R O'Connell (ht), T Cronin for D Pierce, D Sidhu for B Cullinane, S Foley for S Hennessy.

AGHADA: J Walsh; C Hegarty, F O'Callaghan, C Geary; S Santos O'Sullivan, F O'Connor, R Dean; O Slye, A Kearns; J Motherway, N Devoy, S O'Driscoll; T Condon, H Mulcahy, S O'Shea.

Subs: J Hurley for S O'Shea (45), C Roberts for S O'Driscoll, J Dunne for O Slye.

Referee: Pat Lyons, Bishopstown.