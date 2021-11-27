Sublime O'Sullivan leads Na Piarsaigh to county U16 Premier 1 hurling glory

Na Piarsaigh 3-15

Valley Rovers 3-13

A Man of the Match performance from Ross O'Sullivan saw Na Piarsaigh win the Rebel Óg Premier 1 U16 HC final at Bishopstown.

O'Sullivan showed why he was part of the Cork minor panel last year and why he is likely to be a major player for them this year.

He was outstanding from start to finish and his goal in the 55th minute put his side in front to secure the title for the famed northside club.

Both sides had plenty of quality displays with Sean Paul Cooke, Alex Lynch, and Kian Galvin also playing their part in their victory.

For Valley Rovers, it was heartache for the second week in a row as they lost the football decider to Douglas, but credit must go to the players and mentors for reaching both finals.

For them, Sean Mac an tSaoi was every bit as good in the hurling decider as he was in the football one, with David Carthew, Anthony Slattery, and Ted McGrath also having good games.

But they were up against a quality Piarsaigh outfit, who two years ago lost out in the All-Ireland Féile final.

Have no doubt they and Valleys will be two of the side to watch in the minor championship next season.

All through there was little between the two sides, with O'Sullivan's late goal putting them a point up, before Cooke pointed late on to secure the title.

Both sides had a player sent off late on for an off-the-ball incident, with Conor Desmond seeing red for Valleys and Patrick McGrath also heading for the sideline for Piarsaigh.

Early points from Eoin Guinane and Mac an tSaoi put Valleys in front, with O'Sullivan replying with two white flags of his own.

A goal from Barruch Dwyer Harrington and another white flag from O'Sullivan saw their side 1-4 to 0-3 up by the water break.

Valleys hit back strongly and two from Mac an tSaoi helped the back to parity with 20 minutes gone.

O'Sullivan hit two more, with Mac an tSaoi raising a green flag to make it 1-7 apiece as half-time approached.

Na Piarsaigh's Ross O'Sullivan celebrates the second of his goals against Valley Rovers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Another goal, just before the break, from Mac an tSaoi reduced the deficit as Piarsaigh were a point up at half-time, 2-7 to 1-9, and all to play for in the second-half.

Mac an tSaoi found the back of the net again and also pointed to put Valleys three points up, but again Piarsaigh replied in style. O'Sullivan hit two frees and by the second-half water break there was only a point in it still, with Valleys 2-12 to 2-11 up.

Again Piarsaigh showed their quality with O'Sullivan raising three white flags on the trot to put them back in front.

A brilliant team move, involving Carthew and Dart O'Flynn, saw the latter play Anthony Slattery in for Valley's third goal, with Ruairi O'Donovan adding a point as the title looked like it was heading to Innishannon.

But again O'Sullivan showed his quality with Piarsaigh's third goal, to make it 3-14 to 3-13 with time running out.

Cooke added a point as time ran out on Valleys and Na Piarsaigh were crowned champions in a thrilling encounter.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: R O'Sullivan 2-9 (6f), A Lynch 1-2, P Lehane 0-2, DJ Coffey, SP Cooke 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: S Mac an tSaoi 1-8 (2f), K Dart O'Flynn 1-1, A Slattery 1-0, E Guinane, H O'Sullivan, S Ryan, R O'Donovan 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: S Lyons; K Galvin, A Burke, P McGrath; C Higgins, P Hosford, J Hutchinson; S P Cooke, P Lehane; C Meaney, R O'Sullivan, E Cronin; B Dwyer Harrington, A Lynch, DJ Coffey.

Sub: J McSweeney for B Dwyer Harrington.

VALLEY ROVERS: R Kelleher; J Woods, T McGrath, R O'Donovan; S O'Connor, E Guinane, A Slattery; S Ryan, M Woods; F Nash, S Mac an tSaoi, H O'Sullivan; K Dart O'Flynn, D Carthew, J Twohig.

Sub: C Desmond for J Twohig.

Referee: Cathal McAllister, Aghada.