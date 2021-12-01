Kevin O'Driscoll flew the flag for Tadhg MacCarthaigh with Cork

TADHG MacCarthaigh club player Kevin O’Driscoll recently retired from senior inter-county football with Cork.

Kevin, who is equally comfortable playing as a midfielder or in the half-forward line, enjoyed a lot of success during his career with the various Cork football teams.

He won an All-Ireland U21 title in 2009 and an All-Ireland Junior title in 2013 before he made his senior championship debut in 2015. His brothers Colm and Brian were also involved in the Cork set-up, achieving the rare feat of all three playing for the Rebels together.

His last appearance for the Cork senior footballers came in this year’s Munster final against Kerry and Tadhg MacCarthaigh club secretary George Gill paid tribute to his successful Cork career.

“Kevin has done himself and the club very proud during his time playing with Cork at both senior and underage level. It has been fantastic to have had a club player enjoy such a long career playing with Cork. Kevin’s success has inspired younger players in the club as they know it is possible to reach the top,” he said.

The club secretary said O'Driscoll's aura within the club ensured that when he spoke, everyone listened and took on board his invaluable advice.

“Kevin has many great attributes as a player such as his strength in the air, fitness, and determination but an attribute that comes out in Kevin both on and off the pitch is his communication skills.

When Kevin speaks, it is for a reason. Players listen. He is great at giving direction and advice.

“Kevin has also been a great role model for younger players within the club. He has always been very good at helping out at Cúl Camps and the kids always enjoyed his visits. It is especially great for the younger players to head to Munster finals or to Croke Park to see one of their own togged out,” he added.

His family is steeped in football and the O’Driscolls are synonymous with Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA Club.

“Kevin’s grandfather Sonny was a founding member of the club. They are a credit to the club. To have had all three on the Cork panel at one stage was wonderful. They live and breed football. Kevin’s father Gene is still heavily involved in training at underage level and it’s great to have that experience.”

He played a key role in helping Tadhg MacCarthaigh win the divisional championship title this season. The club secretary said he saved his best display for the final against St Mary’s.

“His performances this year were inspirational. The stand-out match for Kevin was the West Cork final where he completely dominated the midfield battle which gave us a solid platform to win the game.”