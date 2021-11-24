Davy Fitzgerald set for Cork camogie role

Davy Fitzgerald could be part of the Cork senior camogie management team.

With four-time All-Ireland-winning manager Paudie Murray having taken charge of the county's minor hurling team for 2022, Cork are on the lookout for a senior camogie manager for the first time in a decade.

While Jerry Wallace was initially considered to be the front-runner, it's now thought that Matthew Twomey (Dougas), a selector under Murray, will be given the manager's role and Fitzgerald is likely to take on a coaching role.

Fitzgerald won two All-Ireland senior medals with Clare as a goalkeeper, in 1995 and 1997, and then led the county to the Liam MacCarthy Cup as manager in 2013. Prior to that, he took Waterford to the 2008 All-Ireland final in his first senior inter-county managerial role and most recently he was in charge of Wexford. He also has a long association with TU Shannon Midlands-Midwest (formerly Limerick IT), winning two Fitzgibbon titles with them.

While there had been a widespread expectation that he would be appointed as Galway manager last month, the Tribesmen instead opted for Henry Shefflin, allowing him to be approached for the Cork camogie role.