Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 19:13

Davy Fitzgerald set for Cork camogie role

Matthew Twomey likely to become Cork manager - and Fitzgerald could come on board as a coach
Then-Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald leaves the pitch after his side's defeat in the Leinster SHC semi-final against Kilkenny in Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

Davy Fitzgerald could be part of the Cork senior camogie management team.

With four-time All-Ireland-winning manager Paudie Murray having taken charge of the county's minor hurling team for 2022, Cork are on the lookout for a senior camogie manager for the first time in a decade.

While Jerry Wallace was initially considered to be the front-runner, it's now thought that Matthew Twomey (Dougas), a selector under Murray, will be given the manager's role and Fitzgerald is likely to take on a coaching role.

Fitzgerald won two All-Ireland senior medals with Clare as a goalkeeper, in 1995 and 1997, and then led the county to the Liam MacCarthy Cup as manager in 2013. Prior to that, he took Waterford to the 2008 All-Ireland final in his first senior inter-county managerial role and most recently he was in charge of Wexford. He also has a long association with TU Shannon Midlands-Midwest (formerly Limerick IT), winning two Fitzgibbon titles with them.

While there had been a widespread expectation that he would be appointed as Galway manager last month, the Tribesmen instead opted for Henry Shefflin, allowing him to be approached for the Cork camogie role.

