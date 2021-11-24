Harty Cup: Midleton CBS make last eight with demolition of Blackwater 

Midleton CBS 2-26 Blackwater Community School 0-3

THE 2019 champions Midleton CBS are through to the Harty Cup quarter-final in the New Year after a facile 29-point win over Blackwater Community School.

Quality in motion was emblazoned across the Fogarty bus that pulled into the Lismore venue and that's how Midleton performed on the field, bouncing back from their recent loss to Christians in the opening round.

Colm Leahy and Jamie Fogarty found the net in the first half for the young men in red as they led by a whopping 20 points at the break. Wing-forward John Ahern shot six points from play while All-Ireland minor winners with Cork Diarmuid Healy and Jack Leahy also hit a half dozen apiece. Daniel Murnane, Timmy Wilk and David Joseph were others to stand out.

Florence Flynn, Joe O'Keeffe and Jamie Power battled hard for a well-beaten Blackwater who didn't score until the 41st minute with Aidan Mansfield registering all their scores.

Jamie Power, Blackwater, attempts to block down this shot by Jack Leahy, Midleton CBS. Picture: Dan Linehan

It was 0-7 to no score to the visitors after six minutes. Wing-back Daniel Murnane started the scoring when he burst forward and pointed off the hurley, followed by two each from Ahern and Leahy with Blackwater goalkeeper Florence Flynn saving well from Healy.

On the resumption, Healy soloed through on goal and despite the best efforts of Flynn, Colm Leahy eventually whipped the ball to the net. Midleton captain Jamie Fogarty got a second goal on 22 minutes and it was 2-14 to 0-0 by half-time.

The leaders added eight more points in the third quarter; Healy got the pick of them over his right shoulder near the sideline.

Mansfield broke Blackwater's duck from a free on 41 minutes and flicked over their first from play with six minutes left. Midleton ran the subs bench and Conor O'Leary completed the rout with a late point.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Ahern, J Leahy (0-2 f, 0-1 65), D Healy (0-2 f) 0-6 each, C Leahy, J Fogarty 1-0 each, D Joseph 0-3, T Wilk 0-2, D Murnane, T Roche, C O'Leary 0-1 each.

Tiernan Roche, Midleton CBS shooting past Blackwater CS keeper Florence Flynn and Stephen Roche. Picture: Dan Linehan

Blackwater Community School: A Mansfield 0-3 (0-2 f).

MIDLETON CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D Collins (Aghada), G Walsh Wallace (Killeagh), A Rooney (Carrigtwohill); J Fogarty (Killeagh), C Smyth (Midleton), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill); D Joyce (Kiltha Óg), T Wilk (Cobh); J Ahern (Kiltha Óg), D Joseph (Carrigtwohill), D Healy (Lisgoold); C Leahy (Killeagh), J Leahy (Kiltha Óg), T Roche (Midleton).

Subs: C O’Leary (Fr O'Neills) for C Leahy (39), C Barry (Carrigtwohill) for Roche (39), A Fay (Midleton) for Murnane (43), T O'Leary-Hayes (Midleton) for J Leahy (43), E Lane (Killeagh) for Smyth (43).

BLACKWATER: F Flynn (Ballyduff Upper); L Coughlan (Lismore), S Roche (Shamrocks), E O'Brien (Ballysaggart); J Henley (Tallow), S Nugent (Ballysaggart), G Nugent (Modeligo); J Power (Modeligo), C Rooney (Cappoquin); B O'Sullivan (Lismore), J O'Keeffe (Lismore), T Kelleher (Cappoquin); T Duffin (Lismore), A Mansfield (St Olivers), P McCarthy (Ballyduff Upper).

Subs: D Costin (Cappoquin) for Rooney (36), S Martin (Tallow) for Kelleher (36), J O'Dwyer (Lismore) for McCarthy (47), C Lenehan (Shamrocks) for Coughlan (50), C Hickey (Modeligo) for O'Sullivan (53).

Referee: T Walsh (Modeligo).