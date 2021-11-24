Harty Cup: St Colman's stunned by Tulla in extra time

St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla (Clare) 2-16 St Colman’s College, Fermoy 1-16 (aet)

ST Colman’s College are out of the Dr Harty Cup following an extra-time defeat to Tulla’s St Joseph’s Secondary School at Fermoy on Wednesday.

Nineteen-point inners against Blackwater CS in the first round, hopes were high that the Fermoy school – who had claimed the Dean Ryan Cup (U16½) two years ago could reach the post-Christmas quarter-finals, and when they led by 0-12 to 0-7 with three minutes of normal time left, it appeared that that’s what would happen.

However, Tulla – who didn’t score from open play in normal time – refused to give in and two frees from Seán Withycombe brought them back to within a score. When he was fouled to the right of the Colman’s goal deep in injury time, they had one final chance and the centre-forward’s shot travelled to the net off a Colman’s hurley.

Colman’s appeared to have reset well when Ben Nodwell fired in a goal for them at the start of extra time, but St Joseph’s were far stronger, with backs Adam Hogan and Oisín Clune putting in huge shifts while midfielder Darragh Keogh was also prominent.

Fionn Hickey had their first score from play and then two Withycombe frees levelled. Though Jamie Magner had his tenth point of the day for Colman’s and then set up sub Seán O’Donoghue, Withycombe replied and Tulla had the lead for the first time since early in the game as Clune and Conor O’Donnell set up Hickey for a well-taken goal.

Oisín O’Connor was on target to put them three ahead in the second period of extra time and, though, Magner brought Colman’s back to within one, Withycombe and Hickey ensured the win for the visitors.

For much of normal time, Colman’s were stronger, especially in a defence where Kyle Wallace, Adam Walsh and James O’Brien were stand-outs. With Tulla amassing a worrying wides tally, Colman’s were 0-10 to 0-4 in front at half-time. While they find it tougher against the wind in the second half, stout defending kept them in front and goalkeeper Colm McCarthy made a good save to deny Hickey.

It was 0-11 to 0-7 at the water break, Withycombe landing two good Tulla frees after taking over the frees from Keogh, but Magner’s free on 55 left Colman’s five ahead and set to progress.

Tulla had other ideas, however.

Scorers for St Joseph’s: S Withycombe 1-8 f, D Keogh 0-5 f, F Hickey 1-2, O O’Connor 0-1.

St Colman’s: J Magner 0-12 (0-9 f, 0-2 65), B Nodwell 1-0, A Walsh (f), G O’Brien, B Lehane 0-1 each.

ST JOSEPH’S SECONDARY SCHOOL: A Shanahan (Tulla); D Ryan (Tulla), A Hogan (Feakle), F Ryan (Tulla); M McMahon (O’Callaghan’s Mills), T Leyden (Tulla), O Clune (Feakle); R O’Connor (Feakle), D Keogh (Clooney-Quin); O O’Connor (Feakle), S Withycombe (Tulla), F Hickey (O’Callaghan’s Mills); E McMahon (Crusheen), A Curtis (Tulla), C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills).

Subs: C O’Donnell (Broadford) for Curtis (half-time), E Maxted (Clooney-Quin) for E McMahon (42).

ST COLMAN’S COLLEGE: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), K Wallace (St Catherine’s), E Twomey (Ballyhooly); J O’Brien (Fermoy), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), D Barry (Bride Rovers); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), B Lehane (Watergrasshill), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill); E Cashman (Bride Rovers), B Nodwell (Sarsfields), J Magner (Killavullen).

Subs: S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s) for Lehane (53), C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers) for Walsh (59, injured), B Shanahan (Fermoy) for O’Connell (60, injured), H Draper (St Catherine’s) for E Cashman (extra time), D Cashman (Bride Rovers) for Barry (half-time in extra time).

Referee: D Motherway (Ballygiblin).