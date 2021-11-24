AUL: Glenthorn spot on in Munster Junior Cup shootout  against Grangevale 

Grangevale 2

Glenthorn Celtic A 2

(Glenthorn won 4-1 on pens)

Glenthorn Celtic A were made work hard by First Division side Grangevale before advancing to the fourth round of the Munster Junior Cup with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory after it ended 2-2 following extra time.

Grangevale certainly did not look out of place at all and, as they grew into the game, they had a number of chances to sneak the victory, but in the end, Glenthorn proved vitally more accurate when it came to the penalty shoot-out.

Grangevale engineered the first chance of note with Tabb breaking down the left channel before cutting in to force O’Connor to a near-post save.

Glenthorn recognised that early threat and responded with Edwin Buckley feeding Wayne Doherty who fires his first-time effort wide.

Glenthorn continued to apply the pressure in these early exchanges and when Ryan Kennedy parried from Edwin Buckley’s firm effort, Doherty hooks over from the rebound.

Kennedy was then called upon after that to produce a terrific save when he leaps to tip over from Tristan Foley’s stinging effort.

Glenthorn could have sneaked one before the break, but Alan Buckley could not get his foot around a breaking ball from Andy O’Gorman’s free-kick.

With just five minutes into the second half, Glenthorn took the lead when Shane Duggan squeezed home at the near post from Wayne Doherty’s low cross. But, it was all square again when David Barrett got away on the left before crossing for the available William Tabb who stroked home the equaliser with ease on the hour.

Grangevale got their noses in front when a long delivery from Ryan Kennedy reached Tabb who crossed for Corey Harris to stab home while unattended in the 70th minute.

On 85 minutes, it was all square again when Ian Cotter planted his penalty into the bottom corner after Doherty was fouled inside the box.

Both sides had chances to win the tie with minutes remaining and over the two periods of extra time, the two teams created winning opportunities but failed to convert.

Then, when it came to the penalty shoot-out, Grangevale paid the price for missing a couple of very sloppy penalty kicks before Glenthorn proved more accurate in the end with four well-taken kicks from the spot.

Picture: Barry Peelo.

GRANGEVALE: Ryan Kennedy, Oliver O’Sullivan, Andy O’Gorman, Diarmuid O’Neill, Aaron Baldwin, Alan Buckley, Corey Harris, Dan Harvey, William Tabb, David Barrett, Eric Compagno.

Subs: Darren Lynch for Wayne Doherty (91).

GREENMOUNT: Sean O’Connor, Vinny Keating, Jamie Lewis, Fintan Forde, John Gaffney, Tristan Foley, Jason McGrath, Ian Cotter, Shane Duggan, Wayne Doherty, Edwin Buckley.

Subs: Timmy Hayes for Eric Compagno (66), Shane Flannery for Oliver O’Sullivan (76), Bryan O’Leary for Dan Harvey (105).

Referee: Mick Flaherty.