Greenmount earn major cup scalp

GREENMOUNT took a big scalp when they eliminated Premier A side Waterloo from the AOH Cup following their second round 3-0 victory at Murphy’s Farm over the weekend.

Greenmount were good value for their victory and over the 90 minutes, they produced a huge team performance that was so full of energy and commitment.

Both sides started brightly with Brendan O’Donnell swivelling to drill narrowly wide before Rob Lyon’s effort from distant was well held by Timothy.

Darren Keenan then picked out O’Donnell in a treacherous position, but his effort on goal was crowded out by a sharp Greenmount defence.

The first real chance of note fell for Greenmount when Dale Tynan broke with possession after his side defended from a corner, but on a one on one with Darragh Hurley, he lost possession and a chance went.

But, the opener did arrive on 14 minutes and it developed from a throw ball on the left when Charley Murphy helped it on to Gary McCarthy who struck low and hard into the bottom corner and hand Greenmount the advantage.

A quick response from Waterloo sees O’Donnell play in Danny Whittington, but a top drawer tackle from Pat Tynan saved the day.

Minutes later, Greenmount should have doubled their advantage, but when Dale Tynan found a way through on goal, he fails to keep his effort on target with just the keeper to beat.

The Greenmount side that had a 3-0 victory over Waterloo in the second round of the AOH Cup at Murphy's Farm.

The Loo were trying hard to lift their tempo and when Colin Murphy controlled on the right, his rasping effort from an acute angle was beaten away by Cooney.

Greenmount found themselves further in front when Sean Healy finds Dale Tynan who shows tidy control before producing a lovely neat finish to the corner on 37 minutes.

Then before the break, Greenmount had another great chance, but when Dale Tynan plays it on for Joe Cullagh, he strikes his effort straight at Keith Timothy seconds before the break.

Both sides battled it out for the first ten minutes of the second period until Gary McCarthy found a pathway through – only to be denied by a superb tackle from Darragh Hurley.

It was starting to become end to end stuff now with Waterloo drastically chasing the game while Greenmount showed no signs of hanging on to their two goal advantage.

And after collecting from Colin Murphy’s square pass, Danny Whittington unleashes a powerful strike that was pushed over brilliantly by Cooney.

The Loo were really frantic in their approach now and once again, Cooney was up to the task when he pushed away a stinging effort by O’Donnell from a narrow angle.

But, Waterloo’s defence were caught cold when a long ball out was controlled by Dale Tynan who steadied before sliding his effort past a helpless Loo keeper – 3-0 to Greenmount on the hour.

This of course rocked Waterloo right back on their heels once again and it was Greenmount who continued to go gung-ho in their approach with Tom Flaherty making ground down the right hand side before looking up to fire a cross in for the available Joe Cullagh, but a very alert Keith Timothy spotted the threat quickly and did well to smother the danger in the nick of time.

Greenmount's captain Sean Healy (right) with Waterloo's Frank McCarthy, accompaniedy be referee Mick Flaherty.

From a corner, a great chance fell for Waterloo’s Alan Shine, but, he heads wide from a corner ball near the far post while unattended.

Play soon shifted to the other end with Dale Tynan bringing a solid save from Timothy.

But, time ran out for Waterloo as Greenmount held their cool to run out comfortable winners in the end.

Greenmount: Matthew Cooney, Pat Tynan, Eoghan Ryan, Shaun Healy, Alan O’Connell, Rob Lyons, Ryan Teele, Gary McCarthy, Joe Cullagh, Dale Tynan and Charley Murphy.

Subs: James Morrissey for Eoghan Ryan (38), Alex Connolly for Ryan Teele (53), Trevor Forde for Joe Cullagh (67), Adam Daly for Charley Murphy (77), Robson Mugabe for Alan O’Connell (85).

Waterloo: Keith Timothy, Frank McCarthy, Alan Shine, Darragh Hurley, Fionn Hall, Darren Keenan, Finbarr O’Shaughnessy, Colin Murphy, Damien McSweeney, Brendan O’Donnell and Danny Whittington.

Subs: Robert Sheehan and Tom Flaherty for Damien McSweeney and Alan Shine (70), Calum O’Connor for Frank McCarthy (78), Cian O’Keeffe for Finbarr O’Shaughnessy (88).

Referee: Mick Flaherty.