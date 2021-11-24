Carrigaline work hard for win over Springfield in CWSSL U15 Premier league

Springfield Ramblers 0

Carrigaline 2

By Howard Crowdy Carrigaline had to work very hard to claim all three points in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Premier league match at the new Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh last weekend, with a narrow 2-0 victory over Springfield Ramblers.

The game was played on a knife edge for most of the game with the home side pressing for an equaliser having gone 1-0 down after half an hour and pressed forward on a number of occasions with the Carrigaline defence holding firm, only securing the points with literally the last kick of the game.

Carrigaline pressed forward from the start with Rebecca O’Callaghan’s 40 yard effort being well covered by Saoirse Murphy in the Springfield goal who saved well at point blank range from Bambou Fryowski in the 5th minute and again from Emily Wafer three minutes later as the visitors looked for an early score.

Springfield’s first real opportunity came in the 10th minute when Charlie Conway Roche’s 25 yard free kick sailed over the Carrigaline crossbar, but the visitors came back with Wafer’s effort being saved by Saoirse Murphy who was glad to see Fryowski’s long range free kick go wide of the posts.

The home side had a chance in the 25th minute when Conway Roche’s shot from the edge of the area forced the Carrigaline keeper Eabha O’Kelly to dive to her right and was subsequently cleared away by the Carrigaline defence.

Springfield Ramblers that pl;ayed against Carrigaline in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Premier league match at the Stephen Ireland Astro Park in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Rebecca O’Callaghan’s cross from the left hand side fell to Sophie O’Shea whose low shot went beyond the reach of Murphy and into the back of the net as the visitors scored right just before the half time break.

Carrigaline continued to mount pressure on Springfield in the opening minutes of the second half, but the home side almost equalised in the 46th minute when Conway Roche’s effort from just inside the area forced the Carrigaline keeper to dive to her right at the expense of a corner.

Play was going from end to end, Carrigaline’s O’Callaghan’s effort going just wide followed by a 25 yard shot which was well coverd by Murphy, as they forced a number of corners keeping Springfield confined to their own half as they looked for their second goal.

Springfield had Carrigaline under pressure, but couldn’t get a vital shot on goal as the Carrigaline defence held firm, forcing the hosts to take shots from distance which went wide of the mark.

In the 69th minute Carrigaline had a throw in midway in the Springfield half which found Eva Buckley who neatly passed to Emily Wafer whose shot from just inside the penalty area found the far corner of the Springfield net as the visitors breathed a sigh of relief as the points were on their way to Carrigaline.

The win keeps Carrigaline in second place in the table with 13 points from six games and two points behind leaders Midleton

Springfield Ramblers: Saoirse Murphy, Jane Hovells, Meadow Hanley, Kaitlynn O’Brien, Emma O’Shea, Lucy Walsh, Charley Conway Roche, Sophie O’Donovan, Emily Ring, Saoirse O’Riordan, Zoe Moran, Lucy Sheridan, Aine Leahy, Faye O’Sullivan, Meabh Deavy, Habeebat Falomi Balogun.

Carrigaline: Eabha O’Kelly, Aoife Murphy, Sarah O’Connell, Eabha Wallace, Eve Twomey, Rebecca O’Callaghan, Eva Buckley, Sophie O’Callaghan, Bambou Fryowski, Emily Wafer, Hannah Joseph, Sophie O’Shea, Molly Prince.

Referee: Michael O’Flaherty.