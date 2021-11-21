Irish forwards batter Argentina into submission as Ireland make it three wins from three in the Autumn series

Josh Van Der Flier scored twice as Ireland capped a fruitful autumn by grinding out an emphatic 53-7 win over wasteful Argentina in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Fellow forwards Andrew Porter, Caelan Dories, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tadhg Beirne also claimed tries to help Andy Farrell's men stretch their unbeaten run to eight games.

Meanwhile, the exceptional Joey Carbery - filling in for injured skipper Johnny Sexton - backed up his match-winning cameo in last weekend's stunning success over New Zealand by kicking 18 points.

Los Pumas have history of upsetting Ireland following three shock wins at World Cups but faded fast from a promising start as their record of never having won at the Aviva Stadium continued.

Mateo Carreras' early try was all Mario Ledesma's men had to show from a difficult afternoon, while lock Tomas Lavanini was dismissed 20 minutes from time for a dangerous challenge on Irish replacement Ryan Baird.

The visitors' hopes of avoiding a 14th defeat of a difficult calendar year were not helped by a bizarre spell of first-half profligacy during which Emiliano Boffelli somehow squandered two simple penalties and Carreras was denied a second score by an unexpected fumble.

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, Peter O'Mahony and Andrew Porter

Centre Robbie Henshaw made his first appearance of the season following a foot problem as Ireland wrapped up their autumn campaign against Argentina in Dublin.

Munster duo Conor Murray and Joey Carbery were selected together in the half-back positions after Leinster pair Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton were ruled out by injury, while rookie wing Robert Baloucoune was the other player recalled to Andy Farrell's starting XV.

The Irish, captained by James Ryan, were seeking an eighth successive win on the back of last weekend's impressive 29-20 success over New Zealand.

Los Pumas arrived at the Aviva Stadium having ended a seven-match losing streak by beating Italy eight days ago.

In a late change to the hosts' pack, Peter O'Mahony replaced Jack Conan.

Number eight Conan was ruled out by an unspecified injury, with Caelan Doris moving into the centre of the back row and O'Mahony lining up at at blindside flanker.

Ryan Baird was added to the bench.

Ireland were forced into another change before kick-off, with Tadhg Beirne taking Iain Henderson's place in the second row alongside skipper Ryan.

Ulster's Nick Timoney was added to the replacements.

Ireland came from behind to lead 10-7 at the midway point of the first half.

Joey Carbery of Ireland kicks a conversion, following his side's fourth try scrored by team-mate Josh van der Flier, during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

An early try from Mateo Carreras, converted by Emiliano Boffelli, put Argentina ahead in the opening minutes.

But the lead did not last as Carbery kicked a penalty and then added the extras after Josh Van Der Flier powered over.

Ireland were fortunate to be 24-7 ahead at the interval.

Andrew Porter's second international try on the occasion of his 40th cap and a second score in consecutive weeks from Doris moved Farrell's men further in front.

But they were also thankful to profligacy from Argentina in between those scores.

Los Pumas full-back Boffelli somehow missed two straightforward penalties in front of the posts, while Carreras later fumbled the ball with the try-line in sight.

Ireland led 34-7 on the hour mark.

A further Carbery penalty and Van Der Flier's second score of the afternoon helped the hosts move further ahead.

Argentina, who temporarily lost Pablo Matera following a deliberate knock-on, were permanently reduced to 14 men when Tomas Lavanini was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Irish replacement Baird to end the game as a contest.

IRELAND: H Keenan (H Byrne, 50); R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (K Earls, 65), J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey, 50); A Porter (C Healy, 58), R Kelleher (D Sheehan, 50), T Furlong (T O’Toole, 58); T Beirne, J Ryan - captain (R Baird, 38); P O’Mahony, J van der Flier (N Timoney, 58), C Doris.

ARGENTINA: E Boffelli; M Carreras (F Cordero, 34), M Moroni, J De La Fuente, L Cinti; S Carreras (N Sanchez, 59), T Cubelli (G Bertranou, 45); T Gallo (I Calles, 45), J Montoya - captain (F Bosch, 73), F Kodela Gomez (E Bello, 59); G Petti (L Paulos, 48), T Lavanini; S Grondona, M Kremer (F Isa, 58), P Matera.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).