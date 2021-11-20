Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 17:26

Castlelyons squeeze past Ballinhassig into PIHC final

Good first half set the favourites on the road to victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC semi-final
Castlelyons squeeze past Ballinhassig into PIHC final

Eoin Maye fires over a point for Castlelyons in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Larry Cummins

Therese O’Callaghan

Castlelyons 1-17 Ballinhassig 1-16 

DEFEATED 2020 finalists Castlelyons survived a stern Ballinhassig test to book their place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final at Páirc Uí Rinn today.

A Jack Barry penalty, which was earned by captain Anthony Spillane in the seventh minute, gave them a cushion. But a productive third quarter from Ballinhassig cut the deficit to a point. Castlelyons, who received a bye to this semi-final, pulled away again to lead by four.

A stoppage time goal from Chris Reynolds made it a one-point game but Ciarán McGann’s side held on to set up a final date with Courcey Rovers next weekend.

Conor Desmond opened the scoring in the first-half, but 1-1 without reply had Castlelyons on the front foot. Goalkeeper Barry fired home the goal from the penalty spot, while midfielder Eoin Maye supplied the point.

Ballinhassig, who shot eight wides in that opening half, cut the deficit to three at the water-break, 1-4 to 0-4 - all their points from free-taker Desmond.

Niall O'Leary twice, and a long-range free from Alan Fenton pushed them ahead by double scores with five minutes to go to the break.

Ballinhassig went on to account for the final two scores of the half through Ger Collins and Eddie Finn to leave the half-time score, 1-7 to 0-7.

Full-back Colm Barry set up Fenton for the first score of the second half and when Jack Barry riled over a free, the lead extended to five. The advantage was four when Ballinhassig struck the next three points, 1-11 to 0-13 at the water break.

Castlelyons responded admirably as the gap hovered between three and four points. Two Fenton frees put them 1-17 to 0-16 clear as the clock ticked into the red.

A quick free fell to substitute Reynolds and when he found the net, one point was the difference.

That was the way it remained.

Niall O'Leary, Castlelyons in action against Donncha Donovan, Ballinhassig. Picture: Larry Cummins
Niall O'Leary, Castlelyons in action against Donncha Donovan, Ballinhassig. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-7 (0-6 f), J Barry 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), A Spillane, N O’Leary 0-3 each, D Morrison, E Maye 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond 0-6 f, C Reynolds 1-1, G Collins 0-3, E Finn, S O’Neill, E Cullinane 0-2 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, C Spillane; A Fenton, N O'Leary, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane (c), K O'Leary.

Subs: M Spillane for K O’Leary (43), C McCarthy for R Fenton (52).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; D Donovan, M Collins (c), S McCarthy; M Sheehan, E Finn; G Collins, C Grainger, C Tyers; E Cullinane, C Desmond, F O'Leary.

Subs: Chris Reynolds for M Sheehan (half-time), S O'Neill for F O'Leary (44), B Lynch for C Tyers (48), D O’Sullivan for E Cullinane (53).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).

More in this section

MSL soccer: Extra-time win for Kinsale over Blarney United in Pop Keller Cup  MSL soccer: Extra-time win for Kinsale over Blarney United in Pop Keller Cup 
Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig
CCFC Vs Galway United U17 Mark Farren Cup Final Franco Umeh and Liam Murray fire Cork City U17s to cup glory against Galway
cork gaapihc
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference & Training Session

Saoirse Noonan included in Ireland squad after firing Shels to league glory

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more