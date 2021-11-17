Cork City WFC appoint Paul Farrell as first team manager for the 2022 season

CORK CITY Football Club has confirmed that Paul Farrell will continue as their Women’s First Team Manager for the 2022 season.

Farrell initially joined the setup as an assistant manager in June 2018 before taking over as manager on an interim basis in May 2021 following his predecessor Rónán Collins’ decision to step down.

Less than three weeks later he was informed that he would remain at the helm for the rest of the campaign and he helped the Rebel Army finish eighth in the Women’s National League while they also lost narrowly to a double chasing Shelbourne side in the FAI Cup quarter-final.

Speaking about the announcement, City Chairman Declan Carey admitted it was important to make the appointment quickly as they look for an improved performance next year.

“Paul stepped in midway through last season at a difficult time and he has steadied the ship,” began Carey.

“We spoke and we felt it was important to make a decision early to give him a chance to plan properly for next season.

“We are expecting the fixtures to be announced before Christmas and we are looking forward then to building momentum towards the 2022 season.

“We all know that there was a fantastic, record-breaking crowd at the last game of the season, and the players and staff are hungry for more of the same in 2022!

“We had a lot of positives in 2021, such as Jackie Lennox’s coming on board as the main sponsor of the team and the move into Turner’s Cross, and we want to build on that now next year.” And speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, Farrell stated his delight at being given the role on a permanent basis.

“I am really delighted to be staying on in the role for 2022,” he added.

“We brought in a few players during the season and they have done very well, and there are more players who we have been keeping an eye on with a view to next year as well.

“We just want to try and build the squad back up again; they are quite a young group and they will have learned a lot from quite a difficult season last year.

“There is great work being done at underage level and the players are coming through all the time, so we want to continue that.

“The Under 17s have had a fantastic season and we look forward to those players coming up through the ranks at the club and continuing the progress that they have already made.

“The girls really enjoyed playing in front of such a big crowd on the final day of the season and we have to thank everyone who played a part in making that happen.

“We have had some good performances last season, we just want to do that more consistently and climb up that league table.”