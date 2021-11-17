Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig

Boherbue 1-9 Urhan 0-11

FOR the second time in 16 weeks, Boherbue return to a Cork County JAFC Final after overcoming a gritty Urhan in a titanic battle at Cloughduv.

No quarter was asked or given, both sides went about their task with honesty that gladdened the big attendance.

As it transpired, Boherbue emerged marginally the better side, highly relieved, the winning point delivered from a Jerry O’Connor free at the end of regulation time. They now face first-time finalists Ballinhassig in the decider.

Despite their outsider tag, Urhan embraced the challenge with confidence and conviction.

Though John Corkery obliged with a lead score, Urhan threw down the gauntlet in no uncertain terms, against the breeze, they troubled the Boherbue defence for Conor Lowney and Philip O’Shea point from frees.

Boherbue came out of their shell and held a purpose to their game, prompted by the telling contributions of Niall Murphy, Gerry O’Sullivan, Kevin Cremin and Jerry O’Connor featured more out the field.

At times, a sloppy edge in poor finishing overshadowed Boherbue’s play before a productive spell yielded three points in quick succession from Liam Moynihan, Denis McCarthy and Ross O’Connor.

However, Urhan managed to claw their way back, Ciarán O’Sullivan and Lowney finding the range, all square at the interval at 0-5 to each side.

Boherbue made a lighting start to the second half for the game’s only goal. Jerry O’Sullivan won possession from the throw-in and parted to the perfectly placed Gerry O’Connor to blast to the net.

Digging their heels, Urhan responded to the challenge, driven on by Joe O’Shea, Alan Elphick and Philip O’Shea and three points earned stalemate.

Again Boherbue clicked into gear with a scoring burst only for Urhan to refuse to yield, Lowney and Conchubhar Harrington landed a massive effort from distance for parity.

It was anybody’s game at this stage, Boherbue grabbing a priceless winner, a foul on MaCarthy won a free and O’Connor did the needful to convert from a favourable position.

Scorers for Boherbue: J O’Connor 1-2 (0-1 f), D McCarthy 0-3 (0-2 f), L Moynihan, J Corkery, R O’Connor, A O’Connor 0-1each.

Urhan: C Lowney 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), P O’Shea 0-3 (0-1 f), J O’Shea 0-2, C Harrington 0-2, C O’Sullivan 0-1.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, M O’Gorman; G O’Sullivan, D Buckley, D K Cremin; D O’Keeffe, P Daly; L Moynihan, J Corkery, R O’Connor; A O’Connor, J O’Connor, D McCarthy.

Subs: D Sheehan for J Corkery (38), B Murphy for L Moynihan (52), A Murphy for R O’Connor (52), T Murphy for M O’Gorman (60).

URHAN: G Dunne; E Shea, K Shea, D Elphick; A Elphick, J O’Shea, M O’Shea; A O’Donoghue, Conor O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, P O’Shea, Ciarán O’Sullivan; C Crowley, C Lowney, S O’Shea.

Subs: C Harrington for C Crowley (h-t), J O’Neill for J O’Shea (46).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).