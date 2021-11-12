Mourneabbey v Éire Óg: No tougher test than a first final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Will Mourneabbey win back the title or will Éire Óg win it for the first time?

That’s the burning question as they face off in the Cork Ladies Football Senior A championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight at 7.45pm.

Both have impressed on their way to the decider and for Éire Óg it’s the biggest day in the history of the ladies club.

According to their manager, Donal Cronin, there is a massive buzz around the club and they are looking forward to the challenge of taking on Mourneabbey.

“It’s a big occasion for the club, for the players, and for people who have put in a lot of work over the years,” said Donal. “It is a relatively young club, it’s only there since 2003, so the place is buzzing. There are a lot of people who are working from U5s age group up and we are seeing the rewards of that work now at senior level.

“We are buzzing and really looking forward to the challenge of taking on Mourneabbey."

In the opposite corner is Shane Ronayne, recently appointed as manager of the Cork senior side.

This is his eighth county final in a row with Mourneabbey, winning six of them. Shane was also delighted to see the game being played at the Páirc.

It’s great to see the game being played here, I have been to Croke Park for launches with Tipperary and now to have this final at this stadium is great for all the players, supporters, and the two clubs.

“We were very disappointed to lose last year and fair play West Cork deserved their win. There was a determination to make up for that this year and we played reasonably well in the group stages.

“But I have been very impressed with Éire Óg and when we played them in the league earlier in the season and they beat us. They have a great structure, great system, and very good players and they are going to be a massive challenge for us tonight.

“We are looking forward to the occasion and hopefully the result will go our way on the night."