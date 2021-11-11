Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 12:15

Éire Óg v Mourneabbey: Historic first Cork ladies football final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Rory Noonan talks to Aobha Hickey and Laura Fitzgerald ahead of the Cork LGFA decider on Friday
Aobha Hickey captain of Éire Óg, with Mourneabbey player Laura Fitzgerald ahead of the Cork senior ladies club football championship, which takes place Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, November 12. Picture: Dan Linehan

Rory Noonan

TOMORROW night will be a historic one for Cork ladies football when Mourneabbey face Éire Óg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.45pm) — the first time that the senior ladies club football championship final will be played at the GAA HQ in Cork.

It will be Éire Óg’s first appearance in the final, while Mourneabbey are in their eighth in a row, having won six, and they will be favourites to reclaim the title they lost to West Cork last year.

These two met in the semi-final in 2020 with Mourneabbey winning well, but earlier this year Éire Óg won their league encounter.

Aobha Hickey will lead Éire Óg in what has the potential to be a cracking game and it could well come down to a battle of the number 14s, Éire Óg’s Eimear Scally and Mourneabbey’s Doireann O’Sullivan. They are two of the top forwards in the country and both were influential in their respective semi-final wins over Bride Rovers and Kinsale.

According to Hickey, there is a great buzz around the club as they look forward to playing at the Páirc tomorrow night in a game that will be streamed live on the Irish Examiner website.

“We started the season with a few milestones to reach, one of them being the semi-final; once we got there it was about winning and getting to the final and hopefully we can do the business.”

In the semi-final they kept Bride scoreless, something as a defender Hickey was pleased with.

“Conditions played their part and they were a bit unlucky at times, but any time you manage to do that, you are always happy. But we are under no illusions of how tough this game is going to be.

I think, though, we are a different team than the one that faced them last year; we have worked really hard and I think if we focus on our own game we should be in with a shot.

“To be in the first final for the club and for it to be at the Páirc is a great honour and we are looking forward to tomorrow night.”

One of the forwards Hickey will be facing is Laura Fitzgerald, who wrote her own bit of history when she scored the winning point in 2019 which saw Mourneabbey retain their All-Ireland club title.

“It’s another big day for us; at the start of the year our aim was to get to the county final and we have achieved that,” said Fitzgerald.

“We have a massive challenge in front of us in Éire Óg; we met them earlier in the season in the league and we fell short, but we know what we have to do on the big days. Last year it hurt a lot to lose to West Cork and it has made us even more hungry this year to try and win back the title.

“We know what we have to do, we have been training really hard and we are looking forward to leaving it all out there on the pitch.”

