Mardyke Arena UCC continues to invest in the next generation of Irish Olympians

THE Mardyke Arena UCC, home to some of Ireland’s most aspiring athletes, invites athletes aged 15-18 years to apply to the 2022 Emerging Talent Programme.

On the back of a successful four years of the Emerging Talent Programme, the Mardyke Arena UCC now open up applications for its next intake of aspiring athletes.

The Emerging Talent Programme gives athletes the structured supports to maximise their physical performance to compete at the highest level and to achieve their goals.

The programme offers those eligible a specialised vehicle to fulfil their sporting potential through access to sports science, athletic development, performance psychology, nutrition, lifestyle management and more.

Speaking at the launch, Wayne Falvey, Marketing & Quality Manager at the Mardyke Arena UCC said: “We are delighted to be entering the fifth year of the Emerging Talent Programme.

"The programme has grown in strength each year and we are proud to have supported athletes in their journey to become Olympians, Junior Olympians, achieve scholarships in the USA and represent Ireland internationally.

"There’s been a wide section of sports represented within the programme and we are committed to continue nurturing cork’s local talent by giving them the structured supports to help achieve their goals & ambitions.”

Jeff Gomez, High Performance Manager at the Mardyke Arena UCC, coordinates the Emerging Talent Programme.

Jeff has been involved in athletic development with various sporting disciplines and has worked with athletes competing at Olympic, international and national level.

“The Emerging Talent Programme is a unique opportunity to support talented and ambitious athletes.

"This programme is individualised to the needs of the athlete and puts a strong emphasis on educational components while creating a holistic environment. Our aim is to educate athletes and empower them to reach their full potential," said Jeff.

Closing date for applications is Friday 3rd December with the next intake of emerging athletes commencing the programme in January 2022.

For further information on the programme and to apply visit www.mardykearena.com or contact Jeff Gomez, High Performance Manager, at j.gomez@ucc.ie