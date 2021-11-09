Positive future for Beara ladies Football Club

BEARA LGFA are building for a brighter future thanks to the efforts of their U14 and Minor panels.

Disappointingly, Beara did not field a team at adult level this past year but are hopeful of returning to the Cork LGFA championships in 2022.

In the interim, the rural peninsula region’s Under14 and minor teams enjoyed productive campaigns culminating in the former’s qualification for this year’s Cork LGFA U14 C county final Under the management of Eugene McCarthy, Katie Con O’Sullivan and Ava O’Shea, Beara registered a comprehensive quarter-final defeat of Kildorrery.

That was quickly followed by a hard-fought 3-5 to 1-8 victory over Ballinhassig in the county semi-finals. St. Michael’s were the westerners opponents in the county decider after the Seandún side ousted Cobh and Glanworth en route to the final.

Skibbereen was the venue for a U14C county final played out amid a gale wind. Beara had the advantage of the elements in the opening half with Grace Kingston and Sinead Murphy kicking early points.

Those were the only scores of a tight first half but St. Michael’s hit back with a goal and a point prior to Beara’s Ruby Downing splitting the posts. Michael’s moved 1-3 to 0-3 ahead before Ruby Downing scored 1-1 in quick succession.

St Michael’s refused to give up and scored a goal with the last kick of the game to heartbreakingly deny Beara the title on a 2-3 to 1-4 score-line.

Beara bounced back from that disappointment to claim the (previous season’s) West Cork Minor title at the expense of Ibane Ladies in Drimoleague.

Kieran O’Shea and Maureen O’Sullivan’s squad were pushed to the limit by an equally talented Ibane in a final played in awful weather conditions.

Two goals inside the opening minutes saw Ibane answer Becky O’Sullivan’s goal with a green flag of their own.

Ibane moved 1-2 to 1-0 ahead prior to Emma O’Donoghue finding the net for Beara’s second goal of the afternoon. Anna Downing, Emma O’Donoghue and Christina O’Sullivan found their range with some well-taken points before Fiona Murphy gained possession and netted Beara’s third goal of the half.

3-3 to 1-5 ahead at the interval, Beara were forced on to the backfoot as a resurgent Ibane scored their second goal.

Ibane continued to press and edged ahead when Beara found another gear heading into the final stages. Becky O’Sullivan and Anna Downing efforts forced extra-time as a cracking contest ended 3-5 to 2-8.

It was Beara who began the additional period the brighter as Aimee Harrington and Becky O’Sullivan edged their team 2 points in front.

The weather worsened and it was Beara who scored the only point of the second period of extra-time, amid incessant rain, to claim the 2020 West Cork Minor title 3-8 to 2-8.

Reaching a U14 county final and claiming West Cork minor silverware were just rewards for a Beara ladies football setup looking towards a brighter future.

Beara are preparing in the best possible manner for a successful return to the Cork LGFA (adult) championships in the not too distant future.

Beara LGFA U14 squad: Muireann McCarthy, Lily Rose O’Sullivan, Amy O’Shea, Maria O’Neill, Lucy Downing, Katie O’Hanlon, Eimear O’Shea, Grace Kingston, Sinead Murphy, Leah Crowley, Ruby Downing, Julia O’Sullivan, Denise Harrington, Ellie O’Sullivan, Ciara Kelly, Maeve Lynch, Lauren O’Sullivan, Michaela Elphick, Aoife Walsh, Leah Crowley, Caragh O’Sullivan, Margaret Harrington, Aoife Barry, Hannah Power, Mary O’Sullivan, Maria Harrington.