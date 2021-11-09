Cork basketball: Neptune suffer a cruel loss but Ballincollig continue to fire

WE saw the cruelty of sport at Neptune Stadium on Saturday when the hosts fell to a stunning Xabier Arriaga three-pointer that gave Killorglin a fortunate 90-89 win in the Men’s Super League.

The Cork side looked the dominant force for long periods but on their home court over the years Neptune have had the rub of the green.

For the elder lemons like this scribe who could forget Gerald Kennedy’s winning basket in 1988 that was done in one second? It was estimated that Kennedy’s shot was all of 74 feet to the hoop but what made it all so special is their arch-rivals Blue Demons lost by the minimum to St Vincent’s.

In the latest of Houdini shots at the Blackpool venue, Killorglin needed a basket in 1.8 seconds and although the Killorglin plan didn’t go to plan the ball ended up in the hands of Arrigia who banked a miraculous shot.

It was extremely harsh on Neptune, and particularly Roy Downey whose neat jumper had given them the lead before a time-out from each side to sort out their plans in the last 1.8 seconds of an epic game.

The rest is now history!

There was better news for the other Cork side in the Men’s Super League as Tradehouse Central Ballincollig remain unbeaten following their 83-76 win at Moycullen. The big test will come on Saturday next when they host Killester.

Timmy O’Halloran is really enjoying himself as his side Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell sit proudly at the top of the Women’s Super League following their latest win over Trinity Meteors. Some might suggest this was a game that Brunell should have won a lot easier but the results so far have been strange.

St Mary’s Castleisland came to the Mardyke for their opening game against UCC Glanmire and were demolished by 71 points. The following week the Kerry side brushed aside the cobwebs and defeated Fr Mathew’s on their home court, a genuine shock.

Brunell have unearthed a shooting star in Kelly Sexton over the last two games but credit to all concerned at the club they now look a side ready to compete for honours.

Fr Mathew’s were on the back of three consecutive defeats prior to their impressive win over Liffey Celtics and now coach Niamh Dwyer can concentrate on building on this win.

Fr Mathew's Darko Bucan has words for his team against Portlaoise on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fr Mathew’s are also going well in the Men’s Division 1 National League and they won a first-round cup rehearsal against Portlaoise Panthers. Mathew’s will have to travel to Portlaoise for their cup game but this win will give them plenty of confidence for their trip to the Midlands.

CLARIFICATION

Last week, in my criticism of the number of non-Irish players in the league, I stated that Sligo All-Stars had six players made up of Americans and Europeans. I am now happy to clarify that I was given the wrong information.

The westerners have one American and two English players in their rotation, with the rest of the squad players hailing from Sligo, having come through their thriving underage programme.