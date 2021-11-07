Ballincollig basketballers remain unbeaten in the league

Moycullen 73 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 86

A much-improved second-half performance from Tradehouse Central Ballincollig helped maintain their unbeaten record in the Men’s Super League after a hard-earned win against Moycullen at NUIG.

The Cork side had to battle hard, but joint head player-coach Ciarán O’Sullivan was pleased with their latest win.

“Playing Moycullen away is always a battle, but look, without playing to our potential I thought we did enough to win over the four quarters,” he said.

Ballincollig are now the only unbeaten side in the league but O’Sullivan believes the next two games will gauge their progress.

“We play Killester at home on Saturday and then travel to play Eanna and we will have to move up a couple of gears to get results from those games.”

The opening quarter was competitive and with Grant Ollson posing Ballincollig’s defence problems, Moycullen raced into an early 10-2 win.

Ballincollig refused to panic and with Keelan Cairns finding his range they were soon level.

In the closing minutes of the quarter, Adrian O’Sullivan began dictating affairs at the post and the Cork side led 24-19 entering the second quarter.

On the restart, Moycullen started sharper and consecutive baskets saw them tie the game midway through the quarter.

Jack Kelly has put in big shifts on the boards since joining Ballincollig and his work-rate was evident in the early minutes of this period, while Joseph Tummon and Dylan Cunningham were battling like trojans for the Galway side and they went in at the break 42-41 ahead.

All season Ballincollig have been a second-half team and with American Andre Nation showing deft touches they played their best basketball of the game in this period.

Leading 69-59 entering the final quarter Moycullen did throw everything at their Cork opponents to get back in the game reducing the lead to four points with five minutes remaining. Ballincollig’s Spanish ace Pau Cami Galera showed his class in this period ending the game with nine points and 10 assists.

Top scorers for Moycullen: G Olsson 24, J Tummon 12, J Marvesley 11.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: A Nation 26, M Sedlarevic 13, A O’Sullivan 11.

MOYCULLEN: J Marvesley, J Tummon, C Curran, K Cunningham, G Olson, M Babic, E Kelly, P Kelly, J Lyons, M Bree, P O’Brien, D Cunningham.

BALLINCOLLIG: A O’Sullivan, D Corkery, A Nation, A O’Connor, C O’Connell, P Cami Galera, C O’Sullivan, B Dounala, C Blount, D O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Kelly, M Sedlarevic, K Cairns.

Referees: E Perry (Dublin), G Lavin (Dublin), U Kutijeval (Galway).