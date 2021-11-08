Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 09:45

Midleton hurlers relished underdogs tag in taking down champs Blackrock

Magpies hit 4-22 and could afford 14 wides in blistering Premier SHC semi-final display
Midleton hurlers relished underdogs tag in taking down champs Blackrock

Midleton's Ciarmhac Smyth and Blackrock's Alan Connolly tussle for the ball during the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

THE pizzas may have had to wait until after the second semi-final, but they probably tasted as sweet as the victory itself for the jubilant Midleton players.

Selector Terence McCarthy described captain Conor Lehane as being like “a magician” at times during their well-deserved triumph against Blackrock.

Scoring 4-22 with 14 wides tells you how lethal Lehane and co were in attack, but it’s all based on hard graft.

“People expect that you work hard and that’s a given with us, though it’s not always as easy to do it,” McCarthy said.

“Ben O’Connor [coach] takes that as a given and, in fairness, they all stood up to it and worked extremely hard.

It wasn’t all about the marquee players either, though Conor was like a magician at times out there.

“The flicks and touches weren’t just about winning possession because they were turned into scores as well. It’s hard to sink in that we scored four goals.”

Midleton’s tour de force third quarter effectively decided the contest.

“It was incredible to get the goals in that period, though we seemed to have a threat in the full-forward line constantly.

“So, we kept telling the lads if you get the ball into the full-forward line and, once it stuck, Conor Lehane and Luke O’Farrell were on fire.

Midleton's Conor Lehane shoots against Blackrock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Midleton's Conor Lehane shoots against Blackrock. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I don’t think any full-back line could have handled them today.”

It also irked with the East Cork club that they were considered the outsiders of the remaining four teams in the championship, which was a major motivating factor in their triumph.

We were considered the fourth-best team coming into the semi-finals, similar to Kilmallock in Limerick, but we believed that if we performed we would get the result. And we did it.

“We spoke about it during the week and, while it’s easy to say it in hindsight, we knew that performance was in us, though we hadn’t produced it all year.”

McCarthy admitted to a major sense of relief with Pa White’s third goal just after Niall Cashman scored for the Rockies.

“We have history with Blackrock. In 2018, we were also 10 points up and they came back to get a couple of goals and could have won the game.

“We knew that could happen, as it did in a league game during the summer when we were 4-6 to 1-10 up in the first half, but they came back to get four goals as well.

“Blackrock are county champions and were sporting as ever in the end. That brings us massive confidence.”

PRESSING

While the forwards were romping to victory with a succession of scores, the defence were doing their bit too, none more so than centre-back Tommy O’Connell.

“Tommy led the line brilliantly and scored a brilliant point from centre-back in the first half, which set the tone.

“We were able to play the game on our terms because Blackrock were on the back foot.

“We had a pressing centre-back like Tommy and we’re delighted to have him,” McCarthy concluded.

Sean O’Leary-Hayes was another to make a major contribution to the victory, driving forward to score a long-range point, while outside him Cormac Walsh also played his part.

Read More

Premier SHC: Mighty Midleton dethrone champs Blackrock in thrilling semi-final

More in this section

Chiedozie Ogbene and John Egan go for the same ball 12/10/2021 Six Cork players in Ireland squad to take on Ronaldo's Portugal
Passage hurlers move into the county junior semi-final  Passage hurlers move into the county junior semi-final 
Dream Melbourne Cup success for McDonald and Verry Ellegant racing Dream Melbourne Cup success for McDonald and Verry Ellegant racing
cork gaa
Ally Gilchrist celebrates with the trophy 29/10/2021

Cork City sign Shels defender Ally Gilchrist for 2022 season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more