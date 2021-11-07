Premier SHC: Mighty Midleton dethrone champs Blackrock in thrilling semi-final

Midleton 4-22 Blackrock 3-19

MIDLETON upset the form book to dethrone Blackrock as Co-Op Superstores PSHC holders following a rivetting semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

The Magpies richly deserved their victory, which was based on a blistering 12-minute period at the start of the second-half, when they turned a three-point interval lead into nine with a flurry of goals.

Midleton's attack caused endless problems for an uncertain Blackrock defence with Conor Lehane excelling in both accuracy and distribution while Tommy O'Connell led a defiant rearguard action.

Just 60 seconds on the resumption Midleton pounced for their second goal, Paul Haughney feeding Luke O'Farrell who capitalised on a collision between two defenders to score.

And while the outstanding Niall Cashman hit back with a brilliant individual goal, six minutes later, to make it a three-point game, Midleton pounced immediately for goal number three.

Pa White cut the defence to ribbons with a blistering run en route to a critical riposte while their fourth goal just before the second water-break was a killer blow for the champions.

Sean O'Mara provided the pass for Ross O'Regan, whose shot didn't carry a whole lot of power, but keeper Gavin Connolly went to ground early and couldn't prevent the ball from crossing the line.

At 4-16 to 2-13, Midleton had one foot in the final, barring a miraculous Blackrock comeback or a complete collapse, neither of which materialised though the Rockies went down like true champions.

The industrious John O'Sullivan kicked a third goal ,a minute from the end of regulation time, and any hope of a huge revival vanished, when Alan Connolly's free was blocked by defenders on the line.

Fittingly, the magnificent Lehane completed the scoring with another superb point from play to kick-start wild celebrations.

Early indicators suggested a rip-roaring affair as the sides couldn't be separated by the first water-break, tied at 1-7 apiece after a terrific 15-minute opening spell.

Midleton struck with a goal after four minutes, Cormac Beausang cutting in from the left and blasting to the far corner of the net.

Yet, only a couple of minutes Blackrock responded in kind, the powerful Mark O'Keeffe, also availing of space on his left before finishing in style.

The champions then struck a purple patch, firing over 0-5 in a dazzling couple of minutes with wing-back Niall Cashman and midfielder Stephen Murphy finding the range from way out.

It shoved the Rockies 1-6 to 1-4 in front only for O'Connell and Lehane to restore parity with wonderful points before Daniel Meaney and Sean O'Leary-Hayes exchanged equally impressive points.

Midleton, though, looked sharper in the second quarter, knitting together 0-3 from play and still it took O'Connell's presence to usher a ball away from goal in the 25th minute.

A super Lehane point from the right nudged the Magpies two clear and his free in the closing act helped them to a 1-14 to 1-11 interval advantage.

It was nicely poised at this stage until Midleton engineered those crucial goals to extend their season until the end of the month.

Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald and coach Ben O'Connor celebrate at the final whistle after beating Blackrock at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-10 (0-6 f), C Beausang 1-4, R O'Regan 1-2, L O'Farrell 1-1, P White 1-0, P Haughney 0-2, S O'Leary-Hayes, T O'Connell, S Quirke 0-1 each.

Blackrock: A Connolly 0-8 (0-7 f), J O'Sullivan 1-3, N Cashman 1-2 (0-1 65), M O'Keeffe 1-0, D Meaney, R Cotter 0-2 each, S Murphy 0-1.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S O'Leary-Hayes; C Smyth, T O'Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Lehane (c), R O'Regan, P White; L O'Farrell, C Beausang, S O'Meara.

Subs: S O'Farrell for Quirke (temp 22-24), S O'Farrell for Haughney 45, S Smyth for O'Connell (temp 47-49), A Quirke for White 50, A Mulcahy for O'Meara 52, G Manley for O'Regan 60.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; J Ryan, G Norberg, C O'Brien; J Cashman, C Cormack, N Cashman; S Murphy, J O'Sullivan; D Meaney, A Connolly, M O'Halloran (c); R Cotter, S O'Keeffe, M O'Keeffe.

Subs: R Laide for O'Brien (temp 26-28), A O'Callaghan for Norberg 38, D O'Farrell for J Cashman 41, T Deasy for M O'Keeffe 44, C Cormack for S O'Keeffe 45.

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers).