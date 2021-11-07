Darragh Flynn and Mark Keane shine as Ballygiblin land Avondhu junior title

Ballygiblin 2-12 Clyda Rovers 0-10

A PAIR of second-half goals by Sean O'Sullivan paved the way for Ballygiblin to claim the Hibernian Hotel JAHC title at Buttevant when they overcame Clyda Rovers in a tight contest.

Clyda led briefly with the opening point by Kevin Coffey. The winners levelled through Dean Barry and thundered into the game. Cork U20 star Darragh Flynn was outstanding at midfield while Fionn Herlihy and Aussie Rules ace Mark Keane dominated at full-back and centre-back.

Ballygiblin centre-back Mark Keane wins possession against Clyda Rovers. Picture: John Tarrant

Clyda Rovers had to play without key forwards Seamus Ronayne and Chris Buckley, along with Chris Kenny, who was also injured but came on late.

By the first water break, the winners led 0-3 to 0-1. Flynn and Kevin Coffey exchanged pointed frees as the lead down to a point 0-4 to 0-3. Ballygiblin again did well as Dean Barry placed Flynn for two points as the victors moved 0-6 to 0-3 clear. In the closing moments, Kevin Coffey with a free cut the lead at the break 0-6 to 0-4.

On the changeover, Flynn added another pointed free. Coffey replied for the Mourneabbey side. In the 38th minute, Ballygiblin moved double scores clear when Sean O'Sullivan goaled 1-7 to 0-5.

Coffey with another free came brought his side four points at the second water break.

Clyda Rovers did well early in the final quarter. David Walsh lifted his sides hopes when he pointed a sideline cut. The same player had his side's first point from play in the 49th minute.

The momentum now seemed to be going Clyda's way. However, Michael Walsh with a long-range point restored the winners' goal lead. Further Clyda pressure saw David Walsh have his third point. Keane made some massive aerial catches and clearances denying Rovers any goal-scoring threat.

Ballygiblin finished well. A foul on Flynn saw the same player point the free in the 53rd minute 1-9 to 0-9. With five minutes to go a long delivery by Flynn found O'Sullivan who hit the net. Coffey had a free saved by the defence with the rebound going over.

Good play for the winners by Joseph and Cathal O'Sullivan led to a great point by Flynn, who finished with a point from play and was named Man of the Match after.

The Hibernian Hotel cup was presented to outstanding captain Fionn Herlihy. Ballygiblin will now face Passage in the county semi-final this weekend.

Ballygiblin Man of the Match Darragh Flynn celebrates with team captain Fionn Herlihy, alongside Avondhu chairman Arthur Coakley. Picture: John Tarrant

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn 0-10 (0-6 f), S O'Sullivan 2-0, M Walsh, D Barry 0-1 each.

Clyda Rovers: K Coffey 0-7 (0-6 f), D Walsh 0-3 (0-1 sl).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; B O'Gorman, F Herlihy (c), C O'Brien; M Lewis, M Keane, B Coffey; R Donegan, D Flynn; D Sheehan, J O'Sullivan, M Walsh; S O'Sullivan, C English, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for C English (inj), C O'Sullivan for D Barry.

CLYDA ROVERS: C Roche (c); A Walsh, C Flanagan, B O'Connor; C O'Reilly, K Fitzgerald, E Walsh; J Buckley, D Walsh; S O'Connor, N Hanley, K Coffey; C Kelly, D O'Callaghan, D Buckley.

Subs: G Deane for S O'Connor, C Kenny for C Kelly, L Brophy for D Buckley, O O'Hanlon for J Buckley.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).