Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 13:20

Dromtarriffe pull clear to set up meeting against St Ita’s

Dromtarriffe pull clear to set up meeting against St Ita’s

Dromtarriffe proved too good for Ballinora in the JAHC quarter final

John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe 1-19

Ballinora 0-8 

ONCE settled, Dromtarriffe produced a slicker performance to gain the upperhand on Ballinora in the Co–Op Superstores Cork County JAHC quarter final at Coachford on Saturday.

Though Ballinora enjoyed an early advantage, a different story emerged when Dromtarriffe found new urgency on growing into the contest and outscoring their opponents 1-10 to 0-1 during a productive 20 minute spell. 

A sticky ground militated against free flowing hurling yet Dromtarriffe brought an impressive order and control to their game and set up an appealing showdown against St. Ita’s in a semi final.

Muskerry champions Ballinora raced out of the starting blocks, a side of good intentions with lead points from Liam Lyons, Shane Kingston and Kevin Murphy.

Indeed Ballinora might well have been further ahead only to pass up a number of opportunities. It proved a testing early spell for Dromtarriffe but once they settle into a rhythm, the Duhallow kingpins clipped over rapid fire points to force parity at 0-3 apiece by the initial water break.

Steadily, Dromtarriffe became the more composed side where Conor O’Callaghan, Kevin Cremin and Mikey O’Gorman performed strongly in defence as Seán Howard and Jack Murphy held a grip at midfield.

And upfront, the Dromtarriffe attack caught fire, holding multiple threats with Tomás Howard and Daniel O’Keeffe posting points. Favoured by the breeze, Dromtarriffe utilised the facility in the 17th min, a searching delivery from Stephen Coyne found Tomás Howard to whip home a delightful goal.

Now Dromtarriffe’s game oozed confidence with the Howard brothers and O’Keeffe cashing on opportuntities to stretch their position into a commanding 1-10 to 0-4 position at the interval.

Though a Lyons pointed free offered Ballinora encouragement on the restart, their workrate was well down to Dromtarriffe’s sharper all round play. Indeed Dromtarriffe kept the scoreboard ticking over from points added in quick succession by the Howards and Jerry O’Sullivan.

As the contest progressed, Ballinora’s game went into steady decline, Dromtarriffe piled on the punishment with a run of scores to confirm a workmanlike performance.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: T Howard 1-4, S Howard 0-4 (0-2f), D O’Keeffe 0-3, B Murphy 0-3, K Cremin 0-2, J Murphy, J O’Sullivan, S Coyne 0-1 each.

Ballinora: L Lyons 0-4f, S Kingston (’65), K Murphy, C Quirke, A O’Shea 0-1 each.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor; C Cremin, K Cremin, M O’Gorman; S Howard, J Murphy; J O’Sullivan, T Howard, D O’Keeffe; B Murphy, S Coyne, C O’Callaghan. Subs. S McSweeney for K Cremin, S Aherne for J O’Sullivan, D Dennehy for M O’Gorman.

BALLINORA: B Crowley; K O’Regan, P Cronin, J Lordan; M Lordan, S Kingston, J Keohane; B Murphy, N Lordan; C Quirke, D Holmes, L Lyons; P Fitton, A O’Shea, K Murphy. Sub. T Burns for J Lordan.

Referee: B Sweeney (Erin’s Own).

More in this section

Chiedozie Ogbene and John Egan go for the same ball 12/10/2021 Six Cork players in Ireland squad to take on Ronaldo's Portugal
Dream Melbourne Cup success for McDonald and Verry Ellegant racing Dream Melbourne Cup success for McDonald and Verry Ellegant racing
Cork City v Galway United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Aaron Bolger re-signs with Cork City FC for 2022
#cork gaa
Ally Gilchrist celebrates with the trophy 29/10/2021

Cork City sign Shels defender Ally Gilchrist for 2022 season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more