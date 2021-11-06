Cork City end the season on a high in front of a record crowd

Cork City 3 Treaty United 1

CORK City set a new attendance record for a Women’s National League match as 1,007 spectators turned up to see them defeat Munster Rivals Treaty United 3-1 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Becky Cassin, Sarah McKevitt, and Laura Shine was enough to earn City the three points which ensures they end a difficult season in eighth while their rivals, who had levelled through Jenna Slattery, will finish bottom.

Roared on by their vocal supporters, City started the game on the front foot and they threatened to take the lead inside the first minute but goalkeeper Michaela Mitchell raced from her line to smother the ball at the feet of Laura Shine as she looked to finish.

But the goal the home fans craved finally came in the 12th minute following an incredible passage of play from Sarah McKevitt.

The winger secured possession just inside her own half and charged past a couple of her opponents before being brought down inside the penalty area having caused panic amongst the United defence.

Captain Becky Cassin took responsibility for the spot-kick and she emphatically drilled the ball just inside the left post and into the bottom corner of the net, much to the delight of the huge crowd.

But Treaty, to their credit, responded well to that setback and they soon began to keep possession and gradually settled into the occasion.

The excellent Jenna Slattery dragged a long-range shot wide of the far post shortly before the half an hour mark but she would notch the equaliser with her next attempt just a few moments later.

Former City playmaker Olivia Gibson, who also impressed, whipped in a sensational cross from the right-wing and Slattery crouched low to head past keeper Abby McCarthy from a few yards out.

Paul Farrell’s side regrouped during the halftime break and they ought to have retaken the lead minutes after the restart but Lauren Singleton could only turn her shot from Eva Mangan’s corner against the crossbar from close range.

They remained on top in the second period, although their opponents did create some openings on the counter-attack, but their best sights at goal all came from distance and neither McKevitt nor Laura Shine truly tested the Treaty number one with their ambitious hits.

But with 15 minutes remaining, McKevitt would get the goal her display deserved and it came in sensational circumstances as her free-kick from 30 plus yards sailed into the roof of the net.

And City sealed the win late on when Shine made it 3-1, calmly hurdleing a last-ditch tackle before expertly rolling the ball into the far bottom-right corner of the Shed End net to ensure the club end a tough season on a high, on and off the pitch.

Four-year-old Aoibheann Leogue enjoying her first trip to Turner's Cross, Cork with dad Joe and grandmother Patricia. Picture: Larry Cummins

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Lauren Singleton; Becky Cassin; Sarah McKevitt, Eva Mangan, Christina Dring, Shaunagh McCarthy; Laura Shine.

Subs: Zara Foley for Lauren Walsh (55), Niamh O’Donoghue for Lauren Singleton (74), Nathalie O’Brien for Shaunagh McCarthy (82), Kate O’Donovan for Christina Dring (82).

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell; Rebecca Horgan, Shannon Parbat, Clodagh Doherty, Lauren Keane; Jesse Mendez, Emma Costelloe; Aoife Cronin, Jenna Slattery, Gillian Keenan; Olivia Gibson.

Subs: Eimear Carey for Clodagh Doherty (69), Esra Kengal for Rebecca Horgan (69), Cara Griffin for Aoife Cronin (74), Anna Shine for Emma Costelloe (84), Maura Shine for Lauren Keane (84).

Referee: Paul Mooney.