Cork Basketball: Glanmire have far too much for outclassed IT Carlow

The Address UCC Glanmire 101 IT Carlow 48

A comfortable win for The Address UCC Glanmire as they coasted to a comfortable win over IT Carlow in the Women’s Super League at Upper Glanmire Sports Complex.

They could afford to use various rotations over four quarters despite being without Claire O’Sullivan, Miriam Loughery, Annaliese Murphy and Louise Scannell.

For coach Mark Scannell the last fortnight has been a good period for his team after losing consecutive games on the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We're gelling well as a team and I think no club in the country has suffered the injuries we have in a short period of time,” said Scannell.

“I didn’t use Claire Melia as an excuse when we lost two games without her because this is a team sport but you can see what she brings to our team.”

The multi-talented Melia only took 10 seconds to bank a shot as Glanmire came out with guns blazing.

Scannell has certainly signed a solid American in Carrie Shepherd as she drained two early three early-pointers that helped her side surge into an 15-2 lead. Carlow were struggling to keep up and a Gigi Smith basket ensured Glanmire commanded a 28-12 advantage for the second quarter.

On the restart, Glanmire turned on the style and raised their game to another level with various players contributing fabulous baskets.

The court at Upper Glanmire hasn’t been a good shooting one over the years as the rims are tight but on this occasion, the majority of their shots dropped from all angles.

Players like Amy Dooley, Mia Furlong and Leslie Ann Wilkinson all got good minutes and showed coach Scannell their various skills.

Leading 57-24 at the break Glanmire looked to have this game in the bag but coach Scannell demanded better defence from his side on the restart as Carlow were clinical outside.

Credit to Carlow they refused to throw the towel but it was easy for Glanmire as they consistently responded with key baskets and a late Mia Furlong score ensured the home side had a 44-point cushion heading into the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch it was a case of playing out the closing minutes as this game was decided long before the final buzzer.

On a final note credit to the IT Carlow coach Martin ‘Kojak’ Conroy who continues to work very hard for the betterment of the sport in Carlow and its surrounding communities.

Conroy has for many years coached the Men’s and Women’s National League teams in IT Carlow which takes huge commitment and basketball is lucky to have such a dedicated man in this region.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, L A Wilkinson, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, G Smith, A Dooley, C Shepherd.

IT CARLOW: L LaPlant, H Dunne, M Dunne, S Whelan, L Coogan, M Hulgraine, A Coogan, A Velles.

Referees: M Thornhill (Cork), L Ahern (Limerick).