Cork manager Shane Ronayne names his backroom team

Cork senior ladies football manager, Shane Ronayne, has named his backroom team.

Ronayne took over as Cork manager in recent weeks and has finalised his selectors, coaches and full set-up.

He has named Denis Enright and Barry Cullinane as coaches and selectors, with Paul Howard as strength and conditioning coach.

Ger Lombard will be the goalkeeping coach and Sheila Dennehy is liaison officer, assisted by Miriam Forbes. Johnny Holland will continue as nutrionist and Len Browne will be performance analyst, with John Carey as performance coach.

Well-known physio Sinead O’Regan is onboard as well as Dr Louise O’Connell. Kitman is Cormac O’Connor, with one more possible selector to follow.

If Éire Óg win the county Senior A championship they are entitled to nominate a selector, however if Mourneabbey win they will not as Ronayne is also their manager.

Meanwhile it’s always nice to be involved in a little bit of history in your chosen sport.

Between last weekend and next Friday night, three Cork ladies football clubs will have the opportunity to do so.

Last weekend Valley Rovers joined a small group of clubs, across all the strands of GAA, that saw them go from one grade of championship up to the next one and then win that in their first season at the higher level to go up again.

Valleys went into this year’s intermediate championship as junior champions and to the delight of all involved duly won again to head up to the senior ranks next season.

It’s never easy to win promotion and then go on to win that championship in your first season at the higher level and they deserve great credit for doing so.

But before they can concentrate on trying to win the senior title next year they have a Munster and hopefully an All-Ireland campaign to concentrate on.

This night next week Mourneabbey and Éire Óg will create their own bit of history as they will play their first Senior A ladies football championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Massive credit must go to the executive of Cork ladies football for looking for the stadium and also to Cork County Board and the stadium committee for sorting it. It should be a great occasion and it’s another major step forward for ladies football in Cork.

Ideally down the road, like the camogie, they would have their own grounds, but for now, the Páirc is not a bad substitute.

See next week’s Echo for a preview of the final and also the other finals next weekend.

Other big winners this week were Inch Rovers, St Val’s, Castlehaven, and Dohenys.

All won their respective semi-finals as the former two will now face off in the Senior B final and the latter two in the Junior A decider.

Inch and Val’s have been powerhouses of the ladies game for a fair share of years and this is a repeat of last year’s decider at this level.

Ciara McCarthy was amongst the scorers for St Val’s as was Annie Walsh for Inch Rovers.

The junior decider is sure to draw a huge crowd as the two West Cork sides face off against each other, with the Haven slight favourites to take the title.

The Haven came through after a 2-6 to 0-4 win over Douglas at their home pitch, with Kate Cronin and Gráinne O’Sullivan getting the all-important green flags.

The other semi was a bit closer with Dohenys winning by 3-4 to 0-9 and it took a late safe from their keeper Nora McCarthy to ensure they progressed.

So it’s a quiet weekend on the pitches but next weekend a busy one starts on Friday night with the A decider.