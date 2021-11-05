Cork U20 manager Bobbie O'Dwyer:  We're all going to learn from Billy Morgan

NEW Cork U20 football manager, Bobbie O’Dwyer, is looking forward to working with the maestro himself, Billy Morgan, who is board as a selector for the 2022 season.

O’Dwyer’s appointment earlier in the week continues the county board’s succession plan as the 2019 All-Ireland winning minor manager takes over previous U20 incumbent, Keith Ricke, who is now the senior boss.

O’Dwyer is joined by former minor selectors, Ollie O’Sullivan and James Masters, with Kieran Cronin another to have previous minor experience.

“We’ve never been involved before so this will be my first time working with Billy,” O’Dwyer told the Echo.

“That man’s blood is so red and we are all going to learn so much from Billy in our attempts to help Cork. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Cork captain Conor Corbett and manager Bobbie O'Dwyer after defeating Galway in 2019. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cronin, who is originally from Ballinskelligs in Kerry, is a teacher in Macroom and lives in Aghabullogue. He is a very experienced operator.

“Kieran would have been involved with Kerry minors and U20s as a coach and he was a coach in our last season with the Cork minors,” added O’Dwyer, who was a senior selector this year.

O’Dwyer has been taken aback by the levels of support and the offers of help from the Cork football fraternity.

The new group has yet to meet up, but there’s little to dwell on until the season is mapped out.

“Nobody knows how it’s going to take shape because it’s not finalised.

“Last year it ran June, July and August and the year before it was February, March, April and May.

“I suppose that decision will be made by Central Council in due course, so we’re not sure at the moment.”

But, O’Dwyer is starting to watch games involving candidates eager to impress.

“It will be a combination of the Sigerson, Freshers, Corn Uí Mhuirí and club championships.

“For example in the Haven-Valleys game you had Jack Cahalane and Robbie Minihane for the Haven and Jacob O’Driscoll and Ciaran McCarthy for Valleys. “I see Alan O’Hare is playing with Douglas and we will be looking at all these lads.

“The big advantage is that I know them all from the last couple of years and we would follow their careers with interest. Then, there will be opportunities for late developers, as well, and they’re out there because I’ve seen a couple already.

It doesn’t follow that a team from three years ago comes through en bloc because it doesn’t happen automatically. There are good players who came the year after them and there are others who are now playing senior football with their clubs.

“We will cast the net far and wide and see as many players as we can over the next couple of months.”

All-Ireland winning captain Conor Corbett and midfielder Jack Lawton have been hit with cruciate injuries while Patrick Campbell has opted for rugby.

“Conor is unlikely to make it. He won’t be back until around April-May and Conor will have to be minded, when he does return.

“The athlete’s and footballer’s health is the primary issue in all of this and Conor is going to be playing with Cork for a long, long time.

“We would love to have him, of course, but his health and full recovery are the most important things.

“Jack is going for his cruciate operation in the next couple of weeks and he has a long road back, too,” O’Dwyer concluded.