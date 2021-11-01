Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 08:00

Cork BHAA stage first road race since March 2020 at Little Island

Gavin O’Rourke, Eli Lilly, and Sinead O’Connor, the Department of Education, landed the top prizes 
Midleton runners Donie O'Connell, Henry Milward and John Cashman who took part in the Cork BHAA 5km at Little Island. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

THE Cork BHAA made a welcome return to the road racing scene with the staging of a 5km race at Little Island, their first event since March of last year. 

This was somewhat of a trial race for the BHAA to try and get going again and didn’t have the usual prizes or after-race refreshments.

Nevertheless, over 180 turned out on a showery morning with victories going to Gavin O’Rourke and Sinead O’Connor, both members of the Leevale club but here respectively representing Eli Lilly and the Department of Education.

O’Rourke, fourth in the recent Cork senior cross-country championships, finished five seconds ahead of Michael Harty who was having his first race in many months after a prolonged period out with injury. O’Rourke’s time was 15:27 for a course that was slightly over the 5km distance.

Third place went to Togher athlete Ruairi Casey, better known as a track athlete, in 15:42. Two non-registered runners, Gavin Kenny and Adam Kiely made up to the top five.

Sinead O’Connor returned in style after giving birth earlier in the year to win the women’s race in 17:53, well clear of Andrea Bickerdike (19:10) and Joyce Wolfe (19:30).

One of the biggest prize funds in a local race for many years will be on offer at the fourth and final event in the Beara AC Autumn 5-Mile Series which takes place at Eyeries on Saturday, November 6.

This is sure to attract a large field from near and far as organiser Mark Gallagher explained: “We have made a big effort with our great local sponsors and will have prizes for first, second and third from juniors all the way up to the M75 category.

“We have added in no small way by increasing our podium prizes to the top five in both male and female, with prizes increased to €250, €150, €100, €75 and €50 respectively for first to fifth.

“There is also the inclusion of a male and female team prize with four to score, plus a mixed team prize of six to score, three male and three female. We want to promote the club team effort and these prizes will make for some interesting competition.” 

RESULTS

Men: 1 G O'Rourke (Eli Lilly) 15:27; 2 M Harty (Harty Tax Consulting, M40) 15:32; 3 R Casey (Poppulo) 15:42; 4 G Kenny (temp-reg) 15:55; 5 A Kiely (temp-reg) 16:06; 6 F Nugent (Mater Private Cork, M40) 16:37.

Women: 1 S O’Connor (Dept of Education) 17:53; 2 A Bickerdike (MTU) 19:10; 3 J Wolfe (Joyce Wolfe Physiotherapy) 19:30; 4 L O’Connor (Musgrave, F45) 19:48; 5 L Manning (temp-reg) 20:21; 6 G Conroy (Gwen Conroys, F45) 20:47.

