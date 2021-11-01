Cork GAA: Bride Rovers stay on course to chase their double dream

WHILE they could have had more than the two they netted, Bride Rovers manager Liam Barry was pleased with his team’s goal-taking in Saturday night’s Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC quarter-final win over Blarney.

The Rathcormac/Bartlemy side came out on the right side of a 2-21 to 2-16 scoreline, with a Michael Collins goal just before half-time helping to ensure that the sides were level at half-time. With Blarney having enjoyed a good period after the first water break, Barry felt that it was a timely intervention.

“Blarney were beginning to open a gap on us, so it was definitely a great boost,” he said.

“We came in at half-time and the lads were up for it – we could have been down four or five points and we were level.

“That was probably a bit of a blow to Blarney, then.”

Then, after the start of the second half, Bride hit a purple patch and created four goal opportunities, unlucky to be denied by good goalkeeping from Paul Hallissey as well as hitting the woodwork.

“It probably wasn’t since our first game against Ballyhea that we were able to move the ball so well,” Barry said.

“It really opened up for us there after half-time, the lads were moving the ball fast and crisply and we were creating goal chances but their goalkeeper pulled off great saves.

“We had the disappointment of the Mallow game and we knew that we were a better team than that.

“We were well capable and any team that has Brian Roche in their side will create goal chances like that. It was certainly vital and it was a great win in the end.”

Ultimately, a fortuitous goal from Paddy O’Flynn – a clearance that ended up in the net – was key in giving them daylight against their Mid-Cork rivals and they eased clear before the end, to Barry’s delight.

“We’re very proud of the lads,” he said.

They put in a real workmanlike performance, every one of them from one to 15, and the subs we brought on, worked so hard for the team. It was a fantastic win.”

It means that Bride’s dual ambitions remain alive, with junior A football action coming up next weekend before the hurling semi-final against Fr O’Neills.

“We’ll have a recovery session on Tuesday and then there’ll be a hurling and football session on Thursday night,” Barry said.

“The lads are playing Urhan on Saturday and we wish them the best in that. Hopefully we can come through that without any injuries – all the dual clubs know that it’s week in and week out at this time of year.

“We’re just delighted to still be involved in the championship in both.”