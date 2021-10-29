Boherbue deny Cullen to land a record fifth Duhallow football title in a row

Boherbue 2-9 Cullen 1-10

BOHERBUE created history by becoming the first club to land their fifth Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC in a row by edging out rivals Cullen in a rousing battle at Knocknagree.

In front of a large attendance, few could argue with the outcome to a closely-fought tussle where by the end of the hour, Boherbue had delivered a satisfying victory thanks to a productive flourish.

This was an appealing contest, Boherbue the favourites and champions coming up against a Cullen side, under the guidance of Kerry legend Johnny Crowley, bidding to bridge 16 years since a previous title won in 2005.

Injuries and suspension forced Boherbue to alter their starting line-up yet the champions dictated the terms of engagement for key stages during the second half and overturn a four-point half-time deficit.

When it mattered, Boherbue's ability for players to pop up in pockets of space was consistently impressive and on obtaining the ball, they performed the business with late points from Bryan Herlihy and Denis McCarthy securing the spoils.

Earlier, it was difficult to countenance that this was much the same Cullen team that had failed by 15 points to Boherbue in last season's decider. Perhaps the massive effort required to bridge the gap took its toll during the latter stages, Cullen putting down an early marker on lead points to Aaron Nolan, Liam Moynihan, Francis Cronin and Colin O’Leary.

Trailing 0-4 to 0-0, Boherbue received a timely boost after the water break, Cullen ‘keeper Fachtna O’Connor turned over for Alan O’Connor to drill low to the net. The setback failed to halt Cullen, a long delivery by Dermot Hickey saw target man Nolan flick to the net for a 1-6 to 1-2 advantage at half.

However, Boherbue spelled out their intent, on the restart, as a Ross O’Connor-blaster skimmed the crossbar and Cullen were thankful to keeper O’Connor, denying Jack Daly with his legs.

Trailing 1-8 to 1-5 at the second water break, Boherbue’s all round solidity emerged a trump card, at the back, Daniel Buckley, Michael O’Gorman and Kevin Cremin blocked off danger with Pa Daly and Gerry O’Sullivan equally effective.

Crucially Boherbue made it count on Man of the Match Alan O’Connor netting his second goal before Herlihy and McCarthy delivered the lead points.

Boherbue were thrilled to land the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC title for the fifth consecutive year. Picture: John Tarrant

Scorers for Boherbue: A O’Connor 2-0, D McCarthy 0-4 (0-3 f), L Moynihan 0-2, K Cremin, R O’Connor, B Herlihy 0-1 each.

Cullen: A Nolan 1-1 (0-1 mark), L Murphy 0-4 (0-2 f), F Cronin 0-2, C O’Leary, C Moynihan, T O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; J Daly, N Murphy, M O’Gorman; D Buckley, K Cremin, D O’Keeffe; G O’Sullivan, P Daly; Andrew O’Connor; D McCarthy, R O’Connor; D Sheehan, Alan O’Connor, L Moynihan.

Subs: J Corkery for D Sheehan, B Murphy for L Moynihan, T Murphy for D O’Keeffe, B Herlihy for R O’Connor.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; M O’Riordan, C Hickey, D Hickey; F Cronin, S Fleming, G Twomey; J O’Sullivan, A Regan; B O’Connell, C O’Leary, L Murphy; C Walsh, A Nolan, P Murphy.

Subs: C Kerins for P Murphy, C Moynihan for G Twomey, T O’Keeffe for A Regan, M Twomey for A Nolan.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet).