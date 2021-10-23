IAHC: Mayfield have enough for Midleton to set up semi-final clash with Sars

Mayfield 3-14 Midleton 2-7

MAYFIELD pushed into IAHC semi-finals after an impressive victory over Midleton in terrible weather conditions in Cobh on Saturday.

The city side were resurgent especially in the second half and despite the wind and the rain, they managed to get the job done and progress into the final four.

Two finishes to the back of the net by Shane Duggan and a third from Kevin Punch turned out to be crucial from a Mayfield point of view come the conclusion of the action.

This was a real test of the Mayfield character and the duly passed with flying colours, setting up a clash with Sarsfields.

This was a performance full of guts and desire from Mayfield, which they showed aplenty and that was always going to be crucial given the tough conditions, which made it difficult to say the least for both teams.

Points from Michael John Coffey and David O’Neill got Mayfield up and running in the opening minutes of the first half. But Midleton responded when they hit the back of the net through a Paul Connaughton finish, followed by a well-taken pointed effort by Ian Kennefick.

Mayfield responded in kind through a goal of their own by Shane Duggan, after he was on hand to finish with a clinical effort. This was subsequently followed by a Kelly free.

Midleton went up the other end however a few minutes later to convert for a second occasion to the back of the net. This time it was Cian Crowley that planted the ball home, after a good ball into his path.

Scores from Midleton by Connaughton, Kennefick and Garan Manley before the end of the first half saw them hold the advantage at the half time break at 2-6 to the 1-5 of Mayfield.

Midleton's Paul Connaughton drives forward. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton at this stage were good value for their lead. But little did they or us observers know what was going to be in store during the second half of play.

The second half was when Mayfield well and truly came to the fore with what was an inspirational half an hour of hurling, especially given the now very wet conditions.

David Malone slotted over an early second-half point, with Duggan and Shane Kelly also successfully putting the ball over the bar.

Kevin Punch made a very telling impact indeed during the second half. He gave an indication of what was to come in the 35th minute, with a fine point from distance in the driving wind and rain.

Mayfield's momentum grew, even more, when they netted for a second time. Duggan was the man to get it again, this time showing his clinical nature from close range. By this stage, Mayfield firmly held the upper hand.

Around the second water break, Manley slotted over a Midleton free. But this was to be the only occasion Midleton scored during the second half of play.

Heading into the closing stages, Mayfield sensed this game was there for the taking. David Malone and a cracking score from Punch formed a very solid statement of intent by Mayfield.

Mayfield got a third goal which was to well and truly see them on their way. It was somewhat fitting that Punch was the man to get it, as he dispatched the ball with a solid strike and capped off what was a fine second-half display.

This display showed the hunger Mayfield have to succeed in this 2021 championship and a win like this is sure to ensure morale is strong heading into their semi-final encounter.

Scorers for Mayfield: S Duggan 2-2, K Punch 1-2, S Kelly (0-1 f) 0-3, M J Coffey, D Malone, N Kelly (0-1 f) 0-2 each, D O’Neill 0-1.

Midleton: P Connaughton 1-3, C Crowley 1-0, I Kennefick, G Manley (0-1 f) 0-2 each.

MAYFIELD: D Wise; B O’Leary, D O’Donovan, S Crowley; G Lehane, S O’Donovan, R Lynch; D O’Neill, S Keegan; N Kelly, D Malone, MJ Coffey; S Duggan, S Kelly, A Lawlor.

Subs: K Punch for Keegan (h-t), P Condon for O’Leary (40), I Looney for S Kelly (48), D Lucey for Lawlor (52), T Horgan for Coffey (55).

MIDLETON: J Loftus; D Scanlan, C Murphy, P Kane; P O’Farrell, D Quirke, A Daly; C Gunning, P O’Keeffe; J Nagle, I Kennefick, C Crowley; P Connaughton, A Ryan, G Manley.

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).