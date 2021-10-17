Returning crowds at Mallow treated to a great day of racing with Poseidon taking the main honours

THE crowds returned to Cork racecourse on Sunday for its Co-Op Superstores race day, with an estimated attendance of between 1,500 and 2,000 racegoers enjoying the action where Poseidon took the plaudits in the sponsor’s race to complete a double for Wexford jockey Sean O’Keeffe. Manager Andrew Hogan said “It’s absolutely brilliant and there’s a great buzz around the place.

“Today is the first day we were open to the public since Covid restrictions were put in place and we were restricted to 50% of our capacity.”

The Charles Byrnes-trained Poseidon left his Listowel disappointment behind him to come out in top in the E40,000 handicap Chase, staying on the stronger in a tussle with Grange Walk.

“He was unlucky in Listowel,” said the trainer.

“But it was just one of those things. The handicapper gave him a fair chance and he’ll go for those two mile chases, wherever they pop up. I think there’s one coming up in Fairyhouse.”

BUSSELTON and J.J. Slevin win the BetVictor Irish EBF Novice Steeplechase.

Unfortunately the other chase on the card, the BetVictor Irish EBF Novice Chase turned into a match, following the withdrawal of the morning paper favourite Bleu Berry with a temperature.

Nevertheless Busselton, from the Joseph O’Brien yard, took full advantage of his four-year-old allowance to justify odds-on favouritism in the hands of the trainer’s cousin J.J. Slevin by an unchallenged 42 lengths from Coach Carter.

Said the jockey “He jumped well on the whole and only missed one down the back when he got in a bit tight to it. Other than that he was very good and straightforward and, for a four-year-old, he’s a great stayer. ”

Matty Tynan’s top-weight Chicago Time initiated Sean O’Keeffe’s double with success in the opening Connolly’s Red Mills EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

The six-year-old led before the third last, only to be joined by Mahlers Dollar at the next but rallied gamely in the closing stages to regain the advantage by one and a half lengths.

Tynan sent out his last winner through Coto in May 2016, but explained: “We ran out of horses for a while and only have five or six in these days. This has been a long time coming and he’s gone so close twice in a row.

MORE WINE LILLY and Ian Power win the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle from All The Chimneys.

"He’s been on the go for 15 months and needs a rest now, but the final of this series at Punchestown is the plan.”

Aglish trainer Roger McGrath is another who does well with a small team and was on the mark with the Ian Power-ridden Sweet Street in the Betvictor Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.

The warm favourite Fakir D’alene had to settle for third behind the winner who was unlucky at Limerick last week.

Said her trainer: “We bred her and my father-in-law John Motherway owns her. It’s a pity she missed getting black type at Limerick the last day, but we might have another shot at it somewhere and have a bit of fun with her.

"The secret to her is she needs a trip and she’ll probably take on the geldings in a listed race back here in a fortnight’s time, but might get an entry in a Graded race for mares at Down Royal as well.”

Stable-companion More Wine Lilly doubled up in the Fermoy (80-95) Handicap Hurdle.

The 7/1 shot carries the colours of the Connery Family Syndicate from Clashmore and Aglish and McGrath was full of praise for them, commenting “They’re great owners.

“The dams of both my winners foaled within half an hour of each other and they’ve been comrades ever since.

SHE'STHERIGHTONE and Denis O'Regan win the Thank You To The Frontline Workers From Cork Racecourse Handicap Hurdle.

"They’re two good mares and this one is going the right way. She could go chasing in the spring or we might wait until next season.”

Youghal native Denis O’Regan got a great tune out of She’stherightone to deny the favourite Lord Gillygooley in the Thank You To The Frontline Workers From Cork Racecourse (80-109) Handicap Hurdle, commenting: “She hasn’t always been straightforward and likes to be ridden like that.”