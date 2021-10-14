Cobh soccer clubs will all benefit from new astroturf at Old Church Park

WHILE the rest of the county is gearing up for the return of the jazz, Cobh4Football, in association with its clubs Cobh Ramblers, Cobh Wanderers, Springfield Ramblers, and Springfield AFC, are stepping up their preparations for the unveiling of their stunning new astroturf surface that same weekend.

The official grand opening ceremony of this incredible facility, which will benefit footballers of all ages in the area, is set to take place on Saturday, October 23.

A festival of football will take place throughout the day with the official cutting of the ribbon will be staged between 11am and 11.30am that morning, followed by various matches involving Cobh Ramblers, Cobh Wanderers, Springfield, Springfield Ramblers, a Stephen Ireland XI, and the Ramblers women’s teams.

Then, as a follow-on to this, Cobh4Football in association with Cobh’s four football clubs will hold a not-for-profit celebration dinner dance in The Radisson Hotel, Little Island that evening.

“Cobh4Football exists to bring unity and common development goals to football in the town of Cobh,” the group states on its GoFundMe page, which is still just over €30,000 off its original target.

“The overall goal of C4F is to develop high-quality facilities for the young people of Cobh where they can develop & play their football at an affordable price for all.

“To put a long term structure and binding agreement that will ensure a healthy footballing future on this Great Island for Years to Come.

“Given the incredible growth of numbers playing football in Cobh and the adverse effects of the global pandemic, the need for additional footballing facilities in Cobh has never been greater.

“We are embarking on a magnificent venture to install a new Artificial playing surface in Old Church Park, home of Cobh Wanderers AFC.

“The project will cost €650,000 to complete and we need whatever help people can offer at this time.

“All funds raised will be transferred to Cobh Wanderers AFC who will be the main party responsible for the project build, with the full support of Cobh4Football and the other clubs in the town.

“All monies raised will be put towards the overall costs of the project in delivering a first-class facility for sport in the town. In supporting this campaign you will play your part in a unique project that will bring 4 Football Clubs together for the benefit of all.”