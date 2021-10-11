Midleton's Billy O'Sullivan takes over as president of the Cork Boxing Association

BILLY O'SULLIVAN from the Midleton BC was recently installed as the new President of the Cork County Boxing Board.

At the Board's AGM, which took place on Thursday night last at the Glen BC, O'Sullivan succeeded Michael O'Brien, who decided the retire from the post having served three successive two-year periods.

O'Brien said he was privileged to serve the Board for six years, and it was now time to bring in a fresh face at the helm.

Over the last four years, Billy O'Sullivan worked closely with O'Brien in his capacity as vice president.

O Sullivan is 43 years old and has been involved in boxing since he was nine.

He boxed with and represented the St Colman's club.

He was great friends with the late Maurice Walsh.

Recently, at Bishop Lucey Park, a plaque was erected in honour of that famous coach.

O'Sullivan officially spoke at that event on behalf of the Cork County Boxing Board.

For the last nine years, Billy has been one of the driving forces behind the successful Midleton BC.

Now, as the County Board President, Billy is hoping to make a rapid impression.

He has identified many issues which he believes must be addressed at national level urgently.

These matters will also ultimately benefit Cork clubs on the ground.

Cork County Boxing Board presidents over the years: Dan O'Connell, Michael O'Brien and the new CCBB president Billy O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan is a family man and avid GAA supporter.

He is a stalwart of the Russell Rovers hurling and football club.

Through his daily employment, Billy is vastly experienced in interacting with people.

This experience will serve him well in his new role as Board President.

The clubs respected O'Brien's decision to step down and acknowledged his aspiration favourably to have O'Sullivan nominated to succeed him.

Subsequently, this post was not contested, and O'Sullivan was conferred with the Presidency of the Board.

The meeting began with a minute's silence in respect to all those who have passed away in recent times.

Following this, the secretary John Wiseman, now in his 16th year, read the minutes from the last AGM, which took place in September 2019.

The meeting them moved to the President's address. Michael O'Brien welcomed all and said he was delighted to see everyone and happy to report that following the pandemic that Cork boxing would not suffer any major casualties through loss of clubs.

He added that Covid -19 was a blight on the sporting horizon and had negatively impacted the development of boxing over the last 18 months.

"We must meet this challenge head-on, and we will prevail, he said.

The outgoing President then reflected on his six years in office and added he was proud of his contribution to the development of Cork boxing outside of the ring.

He praised the boxers and coaches on the success they had achieved over that period and thanked his fellow officers for their outstanding commitment to the sport.

He thanked retiring registrar John Casey for many years of dedication and loyalty and congratulated Louise Forde on replacing him.

Dave Cotter of Duhallow BC receiving an Outstanding Achievement Award for services to Cork Boxing from Conal Thomas on behalf of the Cork Boxing Fraternity. Picture: Doug Minihane

Reflecting on the IABA, O'Brien thanked Larry Morrison, National Treasurer, for all the work he did to ensure Cork clubs qualified to receive their Covid-19 grants.

Michael O'Brien also thanked National President Dominic O'Rourke for all his work on behalf of Cork boxers and clubs.

"Dominic has been a great friend to Cork boxing," said O'Brien.

"I am now going to read a detailed report on what he actually did to assist Cork over the last number of years."

Following this, no one at the meeting was in any doubt about O'Rourke's contribution and support of Cork.

The secretary John Wiseman then read a wide-ranging report.

The focal point was that Cork City Council were committed to assisting in the financing of an interim headquarters for the Board for the next three years.

Wiseman then publicly praised the Presidency of Michael O'Brien and said very few would have matched his commitment and dedication to that position over the last six years.

Nicola Murphy, the treasurer, then presented her first financial report.

This was a well laid out and detailed report.

For the first time in many years, not one question was asked regarding financial matters.

This was a tribute to Nicola's comprehensive presentation.

Her report was immediately ratified and adopted by all.

O'Brien then informed the meeting that he was prevailed upon to hold the post of Vice President and agreed to do in the interest of Board stability.

Michael O'Brien congratulated the incoming President Billy O'Sullivan and in his short address, the new President thanked everyone and said he would endeavour to do his best on behalf of all in Cork boxing.