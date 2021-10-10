PSHC: Patrick Horgan hits 2-13 as Glen Rovers win a thriller with Newtown

Glen Rovers 2-20 Newtownshandrum 2-19

GLEN Rovers came through a titanic battle in Mourne Abbey on Sunday to qualify for the quarter-final of the Co-Op Superstores PSHC, where they'll face Imokilly.

Patrick Horgan was the star man in attack for Glen Rovers, his return of 2-13 showcasing his raw talent and ruthless streak.

In this Group A, Douglas were on top with six points, the Glen are runners-up on four.

It was extremely tough on Newtownshandrum who regained the lead after the second water break. However, from that point on, the Glen outscored them six points to three. Newtownshandrum’s wide count didn't help their cause.

Up to that, in a tremendous game of hurling that had everything including some unbelievable score-taking and penalty saves, there had been very little to separate the sides. The big crowd enjoyed the atmosphere in beautiful sunshine.

Newtownshandrum had the wind to their backs in the first half, But it was Glen Rovers that set the pace. Horgan showing from the start popping over a pair of points.

Horgan’s county colleague Tim O’Mahony, who was outstanding throughout at centre-back, whipped over two excellent long-range efforts for Newtown. This more or less set the tone.

Horgan’s goal in the ninth minute gave the Glen an early edge from a great cross ball from Brian Moylan. At the first water break, they led 1-6 to 0-5.

The north Cork side received a timely boost when Jamie Coughlan found the net after Tim O’Mahony delivered. They took the lead for the first time five minutes from the interval through a Jerry Lane point.

Even though Horgan got the last score of the half, it was Newtownshandrum who led 1-11 to 1-10.

Dean Brosnan, Glen Rovers, ends up on the grass after a clash with Newtownshandrum players Conor Griffin and Conor Twomey. Picture: Dan Linehan

The second half was action-packed with so many fine performances, including Cork defender Robert Downey.

Immediately after the restart, Horgan was fouled for a penalty, but his strike hit the crossbar. Mark Dooley and a Horgan free did wrestle back control.

In the 36th minute, Tim O’Mahony soloed through the centre and was brought down for a penalty. Jamie Coughlan’s shot was brilliantly stopped by Glen captain Cathal Hickey and tipped over the bar.

There was hardly time to draw a breath.

A couple of minutes later, Horgan buried his second goal and when he scored a free, it was 2-13 to 1-12.

Newtownshandrum were never too far away, and at the second water break, they trailed by the minimum 2-14 to 1-16.

A goal from sub Donagh Stack set this game up for a grandstand finish. And that is what we got.

The Glen rallied to draw level. Their sub bench was not found wanting. Conor Dorris and Evan Murphy finding the target.

Approaching the end of regulation, Glen Rovers moved three points clear. In typical fashion, Newtownshandrum fought back. A brace from Jamie Coughlan - one from a free - left just the bare minimum between them.

A draw would have been good enough for the Glen, but they held off the Newtown fightback and advance.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 2-13 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), D Brosnan 0-2, L Coughlan, L Horgan, M Dooley, C Dorris, E Murphy 0-1 each.

Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan 1-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 pen), D Stack 1-0, M Ryan, T O’Mahony, C Twomey, J Lane 0-2 each, M Thompson, C Griffin, D O’Connor, S Griffin 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey (c); E Downey S McDonnell, A Lynch; D Noonan, B Moylan, R Downey; A O’Donovan, C Healy; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; M Dooley, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: D Cronin for A O’Donovan (bs 29-31), E Murphy for L Coughlan (46), C Dorris for L Horgan (48), D Cronin for C Healy (49).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; D Guiney, R Fallon, M Ryan; K O’Sullivan, T O’Mahony, C Twomey; C Bowles, C O’Brien; P O’Sullivan, C Griffin (Capt), J Coughlan; J Lane, M Thompson, S Griffin.

Subs: D O’Connor for C Bowles (36), D Stack for D Guiney (41 inj), P Noonan for M Thompson (48), D McCarthy for P O’Sullivan (53).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).