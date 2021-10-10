IHC round-up: Castlemartyr edge out Mayfield to move to last four

CASTLEMARTYR’S momentum was maintained as they saw off Mayfield on Saturday to take the top seeding and a semi-final spot in the Co-op SuperStores Cork IAHC knockout stages.

The East Cork club, who claimed the 2020 lower intermediate title with a win over Russell Rovers in August, had a number of players on the Imokilly side that beat UCC and then Seandún to reach the premier senior quarter-finals last week. They continued their rich vein of form as Mayfield were beaten on a 0-24 to 2-17 scoreline in Caherlag.

Both sides had already secured qualification from Group B before they took to the field, with the game essentially serving to determine first and second places. Shane Kelly’s goal helped Mayfield to a half-time lead of 1-12 to 0-12 in this battle of the Reds, but Castlemartyr responded strongly in the second half thanks to the point-scoring of Mike Kelly, Brian and Barry Lawton and Andrew Kelly to edge in front.

While Adam Lawlor netted to put Mayfield back into the lead at 2-17 to 0-22, Kelly and Brian Lawton ensured that Castlemartyr took victory. The other game in that group saw Douglas take third place with a win over Blackrock.

Castlemartyr's Mike Kelly receiving the 2020 Co-op SuperStores LIHC final Man of the Match Award from Pat Horgan. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In the quarter-finals, Mayfield will face Midleton, who finished second to Cloughduv in Group C. The Magpies saw off Kildorrery by 2-17 to 0-15 in Fermoy, having gone into the final match a point behind the North Cork side. Thirteen of the Midleton points came from Aaron Mulcahy, nine of those from dead balls, while Alex Quirke and Garan Manley found the net with Ian Kennefick and James Nagle on target, too.

Cloughduv came out on top after a 2-22 to 1-21 triumph against Meelin – who couldn’t qualify but were seeking to avoid the relegation play-off – in Kanturk. Seán O’Connor got both of the goals to ensure that the mid-Cork side maintained their unbeaten record.

They finish on five points, having drawn their opening game with Kildorrery and then beating Midleton.

Aghabullogue are Cloughduv’s quarter-final opponents, with the Coachford outfit finishing second to Sarsfields in Group A after a 3-16 to 1-13 win over Dungourney in Páirc Uí Rinn. Shane Tarrant scored six points, five frees, for Aghabullogue, with Luke Casey getting two goals while Matthew Bradley landed 1-3.

Sars move to the semi-finals after a 0-17 to 0-12 win against Glen Rovers in Blarney ensured they finished with full points. Jeremy Kingston and Darragh Long were late injury-enforced additions for Sars and both did well, contributing on the scoreboard along with Rory O’Brien, Cormac Duggan and Dylan Walsh. Garry Grey and Luke Elliott were excellent in defence for the Riverstown side. The Glen must now face Blackrock in the relegation play-off.

IAHC quarter-finals: (a) Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, (b) Mayfield v Midleton.

Semi-finals: Castlemartyr v (b), Sarsfields v (a).

Relegation play-off: Blackrock v Glen Rovers.