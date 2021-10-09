PIHC: Kilworth edge out Ballinhassig to set up quarter-final with Valleys

Kilworth 2-12 Ballinhassig 0-17

TWO second-half goals from Will Condon and Jamie Sheehan secured Kilworth's place in the quarter-final of the Co-op Superstores PIHC at Glantane.

They needed a win to ensure they couldn't be overtaken on scoring difference in Group C by Ballincollig and impressed against a fancied Ballinhassig side, helped by a second-half penalty save from Kieran Walsh.

Hassig are also through to the quarters, where they'll meet Carrigaline, with Kilworth facing Valley Rovers. Courcey Rovers and Castlelyons move into the semis as the top seeds.

This was as tight as the scoreline suggests, 0-7 apiece at the break, with Kilworth centre-back Eoin Carey key for the victors and James McCarthy also in top form.

Conor Demond and Simon O'Neill raised early white flags for Ballinhassig, with Noel McNamara replying. Cork sub keeper Ger Collins hit two in a row for his side, with Condon on target for Kilworth. Michael Sheehan nudged Hassig three up at the water break but with Carey split the posts on the resumption and two McNamara frees tied it up at half-time.

The Blues restarted the brighter, Desmond helping them into a three-point lead. But with 42 minutes gone a long ball in from Carey was caught by Condon and he blasted to the back of the net giving Cork keeper Patrick Collins no chance.

From the restart, they worked the ball down the pitch and when Desmond was fouled they were awarded a penalty. He picked himself up but Walsh saved his effort to keep his side in front.

Credit to Hassig they didn't panic, points from Desmond and Sheehan making it 0-12 to 1-9 at the second water break.

Jamie Sheehan's goal was the vital score, putting his side 2-11 to 0-12 in front and despite a strong finish from their opponents, with Desmond hitting five from placed balls, Kilworth held on.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 0-7 f, W Condon, J Sheehan 1-1 each, E Carey, K Walsh (f), M Sheehan 0-1 each.

Ballinhassig: C Desmond 0-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), G Collins 0-4, M Sheehan 0-2, S O'Neill 0-1.

KILWORTH: K Walsh; K Lane, N Byrne, A O'Hara; E McGrath, E Carey, D Twomey; B Tobin, J Saich; J McCarthy, L Whelan, B Sheehan; N McNamara, W Condon, J Sheehan.

Subs: M O'Connor for J Saich (13 inj), M Sheehan for B Tobin (40), S Keane for J Sheehan (59), M McNamara for M O'Connor (60).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; D Donovan, M Collins, S McCarthy; M Sheehan, E Finn; G Collins, D O'Sullivan, S O'Neill; E Cullinane, C Desmond, F O'Leary.

Subs: C Reynolds for D O'Sullivan, C Tyers for E Cullinane (both h-t), C Grainger for E Finn (35), B Lynch for S O'Neill (45), E Lombard for M Sheehan (58).

Referee: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).