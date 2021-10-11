Manager Darren Murphy thrilled with first Cobh win

GIVEN it was his first league win since assuming the reins of the side, Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy was understandably elated to secure a 2-1 triumph against Cabinteely at Stradbrook last Friday.

Thanks to goals from Danny O’Connell and Jake Hegarty, the Leesiders put themselves in the driving seat before the hosts fired back through Alex Aspil in the closing minutes.

Yet while it was a personal milestone for Murphy, he was quick to reserve praise for his charges, who had been on a six game losing streak in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

“I’m delighted for the lads more than anything really. It’s tough for them coming in, week in, week out, with smiles on their faces and working hard. But they have been and you need to just be proud of them, reward them.

"To get the win, they thoroughly deserved it. It’s great to see that,” Murphy remarked.

“I thought we settled into the game this week, a bit more confident. Put some good passages of play together and created some great opportunities. The goals were excellent finishes.”

Cobh Ramblers Lee Devitt and Cabinteely's Ben Feeney battle for possession in their sides League of Ireland First Division match at Stradbrook Road last night. Photograph Moya Nolan

In Murphy’s first league game at the Ramblers helm - a 2-2 draw with Shelbourne on July 30 - the aforementioned O’Connell found the net in fine style.

The former Avondale United attacker has endured a frustrating time in recent weeks, but Murphy was thrilled to see him leave that behind him and produce an excellent display in south Dublin.

“He was outstanding and Jake [Hegarty] alongside him was brilliant. Danny has been in and out of the team with injuries. He has done well, that’s an excellent finish to be fair.

“He has kind of been on the toes of the centre-half all night and kept the shape well. He has done what he’s supposed to do there in the tactical sense. It has paid off and worked for him.”

As a result of their victory over Cabinteely, Cobh can look forward to the remaining two games of their campaign with renewed confidence. Recently-crowned First Division champions Shelbourne will make the journey to St Colman’s Park this Friday, before Ramblers round off the season with an away trip to Athlone Town on October 29.

“We’ll celebrate the win because we deserve to. You mourn a loss as well, but then you move on.

"The lads have got to do recovery, they’ve got to get in again and go training again. We’ve got to do our work in the background as coaches and prepare them as best we can for the champions coming to Cobh,” Murphy added.