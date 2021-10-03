Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 19:20

Peter O'Keeffe delivers in the Munster Championship at Cork Golf Club

Finishing 12-under O'Keeffe now tops the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit
Peter O'Keeffe delivers in the Munster Championship at Cork Golf Club

Golfer Peter O'Keeffe with his trophy.

PETER O’Keeffe has won the Munster Stroke Play Championship at Cork Golf Club, finishing on 12-under and jumping atop the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit in the process.

Beginning the day with a 1-shot lead, O’Keeffe equalled the low round of the morning, posting a six-under 66, matched also by Marc Boucher (Carton House). Robert Moran (Castle) fired a third-round 68 leaving him in second place, three shots adrift of the top spot with 18 holes to play.

In the final round, O’Keeffe carded two more birdies and an eagle by the fifth hole and had extended his lead to five. Despite having just five pars, the Douglas Golf Club member signed for a fourth-round 73 which was enough for a three-shot victory over Moran.

"Every win is different and I found this one difficult for some reason," said O’Keeffe after his round. 

It was a tricky afternoon and there were some hard holes coming in but I love this golf course and it suits me down to the ground. I’ve a really nice feel for the greens here as well." 

TREBLE

The win is O’Keeffe’s third of the 2021 season having claimed the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close during the summer, the Douglas Scratch Cup as well as winning the Men’s Home Internationals with Ireland. He puts his success down to a change in attitude.

"I’ve a much more relaxed approach to golf now I suppose. My life is much busier now and I don’t get time to practice. My expectations are fairly high when I show up and my confidence is going up with it so yeah a more relaxed approach seems to be working for me." 

Golfer Peter O'Keeffe in action.
Golfer Peter O'Keeffe in action.

O’Keeffe has taken pride in playing the role of inspiring the next generation at Douglas Golf Club and played in the final group alongside his 15-year-old clubmate Jack Murphy.

"I love it. I get just as much of a kick from Jack doing well as winning and if he had won I would have loved that as well. And he will go on and win, he’s an absolutely fantastic player, for a 15-year-old his attitude is unbelievably mature. 

"I love working with the kids in the club and we have a great culture there, it’s important to keep driving it on from the front." 

O’Keeffe will lead the Bridgestone Order of Merit heading into the final event at the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open at the European Club in two weeks where he hopes the conditions will play into his favour.

"I’ve done well there in the past but I’m hoping it’s windy! The windier the better and we’ll see how we go."

Read More

Kinsale golfer John Murphy secures top-10 finish at St Andrew's

More in this section

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Chiedozie Ogbene one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Keith Ricken a strong candidate to take over as Cork senior football manager
Cathal Heffernan 7/9/2021 Colin O'Brien names four Cork City players in Ireland U17 squad
cork golfother sports
Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more