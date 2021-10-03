Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 18:40

Shane Lowry and John Murphy secure top-10 finishes as Danny Willett wins at St Andrews

Kinsale golfer Murphy, on just his third European Tour start, birdied the last to seal a tie for ninth, a career-best paycheque of €84,000, and a place at next week's Spanish Open
Shane Lowry and John Murphy secure top-10 finishes as Danny Willett wins at St Andrews

John Murphy of Ireland tees off on the 18th hole during Day Four of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on October 03, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S Shane Lowry and Kinsale golfer John Murphy secured top-10 finishes as Danny Willett gave himself the perfect 34th birthday present with victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Lowry netted €191,000 for his share of fourth place at St Andrews, while Murphy, on just his third European Tour start, birdied the last to seal a tie for ninth, a career-best pay cheque of €84,000, and a place at next week's Spanish Open.

Murphy played in the final pairing alongside Willett and had a dream start, carding a hat-trick of birdies between the third and fifth, but his title challenge faded thereafter, finishing six back on 12-under. He double-bogeyed the 9th and a bogey at 16 looked set to cost him his Spanish Open entry until his final-hole birdie.

Danny Willett (left) and John Murphy watch a tee shot during day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021. 
Danny Willett (left) and John Murphy watch a tee shot during day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021. 

Lowry also looked set to mount a stronger challenge after three birdies in his opening six holes but despite avoiding a bogey all day, his birdie at the last was his only other stroke gained to finish three back.

It left the way clear for former Masters champion Willett, who went into the final round with a three-shot lead and carded a 68 for 18-under to win by two from fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

Willett was briefly caught by Richard Bland but four birdies and only one bogey on the front nine put him in a strong position, and he kept his nose comfortably in front after another bogey at the 10th to finish on 18 under and secure his eighth European Tour win.

More in this section

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Chiedozie Ogbene one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Keith Ricken a strong candidate to take over as Cork senior football manager
Cathal Heffernan 7/9/2021 Colin O'Brien names four Cork City players in Ireland U17 squad
other sports
Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

Cork City's Josh Honohan included in Ireland U21 squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more