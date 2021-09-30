Ladies footballers: Seven Rebels nominated for All-Stars

DESPITE defeat in the All-Ireland semi-final to Meath, Cork have seven players in contention for ladies football All-Stars.

The Rebels were reeled in by the Royals at Croke Park before losing narrowly in extra time, but defenders Róisín Phelan, Eimear Meaney, Erika O’Shea, and Melissa Duggan, midfielder Hannah Looney, and forwards Sadhbh O’Leary and Eimear Scally could still be recognised at the ceremony on November 13.

New All-Ireland champions Meath received 14 All-Star nominations, while runners-up Dublin have picked up nine. Hannah Tyrrell was their leading light in 2021, striking 0-26 in five games having returned to GAA after retiring from international rugby.

Indeed there's a strong case both Wall and Mackin should be included in any All-Star 15, especially as the Meath powerhouse roams deep while the Armagh attacker is more of a pure scorer. Mackin was the Player of the Year in 2020, despite Dublin's four-in-a-row.

Cork's Martina O'Brien, Eimear Meaney, Melissa Duggan and Áine Terry O'Sullivan made last season's All-Stars. Macroom's Erika O'Shea was unlucky to miss out 12 months ago but could be a decent shout to feature this time; she's against Tamara O’Connor and Aoibheann Leahy.

Goalkeepers: Monica McGuirk (Meath), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway).

Right corner-back: Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo).

Full-back: Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal).

Left corner-back: Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork).

Right half-back: Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath).

Centre-back: Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal).

Left half-back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath).

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath).

Right half-forward: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath).

Centre-forward: Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Stacey Grimes (Meath).

Left half-forward: Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).

Right corner-forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork).

Full-forward: Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford).

Left corner-forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).