Cork GAA: Muskerry are in form as they face UCC in Premier SFC

WEDNESDAY: Bon Secours Premier SFC: Muskerry v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

A PLACE in the final of the Divisions/Colleges section against Duhallow next Sunday night is the prize on offer here for what should be a highly entertaining encounter.

Muskerry have the benefit of a previous outing, a 0-16 to 0-6 win over Carbery, whereas this will be College’s first appearance.

There is a lot of potential in the Mid-Cork representative side because they didn’t have the services of either Cill na Martra or Iveleary players in their starting team in the first round. If the likes of Cork forward, Dan O Duinnin, from the Gaeltacht club, and Chris Og Jones and Cathal Vaughan, from county junior champions, Iveleary, line out, then it will greatly enhance Muskerry’s prospects.

There’s a widespread club representation in the squad, players from junior clubs like Inniscarra, Aghinagh, Donoughmore, Canovee and Kilmurry joining colleagues from Macroom in premier intermediate and Aghabullogue in the lower intermediate grade.

Muskerry were far too good for Carbery, when Canovee’s Mark Healy top-scored with 0-5, including one from a free, and both Aghabullogue’s Luke Casey and Macroom’s David Horgan contributed 0-3 apiece.

Former Cork star Fintan Goold (Macroom) joined with Horgan in forging a dominant midfield partnership that evening and laid the foundations for their impressive win.

The encouraging news for Muskerry is that several of their players were prominent for their clubs at the weekend, particularly those from Cill na Martra, Iveleary and Aghabullogue.

For example, David Thompson scored a couple of first-half goals for Aghabullogue in their big win over Kildorrery while Vaughan and Jones were in cracking form for Iveleary against Millstreet as was O Duinnin for Cill na Martra against Rockchapel.

UCC can parade a number of Cork U20 players who won Munster this season, including goalkeeper Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig) and Adrigole’s Sean O’Sullivan. The Ballinascarthy pair of Ciaran Nyhan and Ciaran O’Neill along with Kilmacabea’s Ian Jennings provide further evidence of the quality of player available to the College.

As ever, there will be a strong Kerry connection with the likes of Dingle’s Dylan Geaney continuing that family’s links to the famous skull and crossbones jersey while Dylan Casey from Austin Stacks is another reflection of the potential in the College side.