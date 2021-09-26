Rebel Óg Minor Football: Mikey O'Connell is the penalty hero to set up a St Michael's and Barrs final

MIKEY O'Connell was the hero for St Michael's as they are through to the Premier 1 MFC final after their dramatic win over Nemo Rangers.

The Trabeg side were slight favourites in this game and to win the title but the Dazzlers had other ideas and when they needed a hero then O'Connell stepped up.

The Cork minor keeper saved three penalties and scored the winning one as they defeated Nemo in the shoot-out after extra-time failed to separate the sides.

Having played through the Munster campaign with Cork injury saw him miss the All-Ireland semi-final but no doubt this win will be a huge boost, not just to him but the club itself.

Nemo were first up in the shoot-out and O'Connell saved, before Lee O'Sullivan was on target for Michael's. O'Connell saved again, and Sam Murphy hit the back of the net to put the Dazzlers 2-0 up.

O'Connell then saved Nemo's fourth penalty, with the Trabeg side having scored their third. He then stepped up and scored to see them win the shoot-out 3-1 to reach the final.

They also showed great character with O'Sullivan, Luke O'Herlihy and Eoin Coughlan all scoring in injury time to take the game to extra-time as it finished: Nemo 1-11 Michael's 2-8.

Michael's had started the better of the two sides and a goal from Vaughan Ryan helped them into a 1-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

Nemo came back at them in the second half and a goal from Conor Cusack put the Trabeg side in front. A point from Tim O'Brien increased their lead and it looked all over for the Dazzlers. But credit they kept going and three late points saw the sides end level and take it to extra-time.

At half-time in extra-time it was 2-8 to 1-13, with Nemo back in front. But again Michael's rallied and by full-time in extra-time it was 2-11 to 1-14.

So a penalty shoot-out was needed to decide the winner and up stepped O'Connell to help his side reach the final.

There they will face St Finbarr's who kept their hopes of the double alive while ending Ballincollig's.

Two first-half goals proved to be the crucial scores for the winners as they came through by 2-12 to 0-12.

Last year the Barrs lost out in the semi-final but have gone one step further and will be looking to make it a double as they take on the Glen in the hurling semi next weekend.

It was close early on against the Village, before a goal from Ben O'Connor. Credit to Ballincollig they never panicked and points from Ciaran Buckley, Conor Dalton and Pete Kelly tied the game.

Barrs' second goal, just before half-time from Stephen Osubar Kennedy, was pure class as he found the top corner, giving David Hurley no chance: 2-4 to 0-5 up at the break. Early points from Tadhg O'Connell and Kelly reduced the deficit, but the Barrs proves too strong and now face the Dazzlers in the final.

In their group game, Michael's and the Barrs finished level so there won't be much between the two in the decider.

In the first of the Premier 2 semis Éire Óg emerged winners by 1-11 to 2-4 to reach the final. On Tuesday night, at Glantane, Kilshannig take on Bishopstown at 7.45pm in the other Premier 2 semi-final.