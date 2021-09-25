Nemo bounce back with a 23-point win over Carrigaline in Premier SFC

Nemo Rangers 6-17 Carrigaline 1-9

A revitalised Nemo Rangers shrugged their shoulders, strutted their stuff and inflicted a whopping 23-point defeat on Carrigaline in the Bon Secours county premier senior football championship at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

The champions bounced back from their opening group game defeat by Valley Rovers to leave them just requiring victory over Douglas in their concluding pool game to be guaranteed a knock-out place.

Poor Carrigaline felt the full force of the anticipated backlash as Nemo dominated all through and now the satellite town must collect something from their meeting with Carrigdhoun rivals, Valleys, to avoid being dragged into the relegation issue.

Nemo's inside line of Barry O'Driscoll, Paul Kerrigan and Conor Horgan grabbed the headlines with 4-10 between them from play with a quiet Luke Connolly claiming the other goals.

In the first-half Nemo set out their stall with Ronan Dalton's opening point after 30 seconds and they had four on the board by the 12th minute following efforts from the three amigos, Horgan, O'Driscoll and Kerrigan.

Carrigaline had just one attempt at the posts in the same period, a free from wing-back Kieran Kavanagh which veered wide before Billy Pope opened their account after 14 minutes.

O'Driscoll was showing well and had two more to his name by the first water break, when Nemo led by 0-6 to 0-1 and they pulled further clear in the second quarter.

Pope added his second from a free on the resumption, but Nemo's pressure told with the first goal after 20 minutes, Dalton and Kerrigan the creators for Horgan to palm the ball past keeper and captain Sean Mellett.

The scores kept coming via Horgan and O'Driscoll yet again and a second goal a couple of minutes from the interval effectively ended the tie as a contest.

On this occasion, Horgan provided the pass for Kerrigan to slot home in typical fashion for a 2-8 to 0-3 advantage and while wing-back Cathal Murphy kicked a fine point for Carrigline just before half-time, his side faced an uphill struggle in the second period.

Their plight was made worse by losing both midfielders Evan Ryle and David Griffin through injury during the first period.

The pattern continued in the second-half as Kevin O'Donovan joined the attack to set up a point for Horgan inside two minutes before Nemo struck for goal number three in spectacular fashion.

O'Driscoll sensed his opportunity and weaved his way into a scoring position before finishing with a cracking left-footed shot which flew into the net for a stunning goal and a 3-9 to 0-4 lead.

It took the quick thinking of centre-back Kevin Kavanagh to avoid a fourth goal almost immediately as he swept O'Driscoll's goal-bound shot off the line for a '45.

At the second water break it was Nemo 3-12 to 0-5 in front and only a matter of what their victory margin would be at the final whistle.

Sadly, for Carrigaline, there was little respite despite David Drake tucking away a penalty following a foul on substitute Eoin Landers in the 52nd minute.

Connolly pounced for his brace in the space of a minute, the second from a rebound after Dalton crashed a piledriver off the crossbar to make it 5-14 to 1-6.

The goal-frame again interceded on O'Driscoll's behalf on the hour after Kerrigan's effort hit the bar and the top scorer slammed in goal number six.

Alan O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers, battles David Griffin and Evan Ryle, Carrigaline. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: B O'Driscoll 2-5, L Connolly 2-1 (0-1 f), C Horgan 1-3, P Kerrigan 1-2, R Dalton, C Dalton 0-3 each.

Carrigaline: D Drake 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1 f), B Pope 0-4 (0-2 f), C Murphy, D Greene 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, A Cronin; K O'Donovan, A O'Reilly, S Cronin; A O'Donovan, J McDermott; L Connolly, R Dalton, C O'Brien; B O'Driscoll, P Kerrigan, C Horgan.

Sub: C Dalton for O'Donovan half-time.

CARRIGALINE: S Mellett (c); N Quirke, S Dwane, L Boyle; C Murphy, Kevin Kavanagh, Kieran Kavanagh; D Griffin, E Ryle; B Pope, J McCarthy, J Kelly; E Desmond, D Drake, A Coholan.

Subs: D Greene for Ryle injured 17, K McIntyre for Griffin injured 27, E Landers for Coholan 43, R Kenneally for Dwane 52.

Referee: P O'Leary (Cloughduv).